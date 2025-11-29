Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Maresca Makes Palmer Decision
Chelsea produced a coming-of-age performance to beat Barcelona 3–0 in the week, but only a similar all-encompassing display will help them past Arsenal on Sunday.
Enzo Maresca lauded his side’s showing on Tuesday, and the Italian is aiming to better another Pep Guardiola disciple in Mikel Arteta for the first time this weekend. Arteta’s Gunners lead the Premier League by six points and asserted themselves as Europe’s strongest unit by beating Bayern Munich 3–1 on Wednesday.
The Blues haven’t merely survived in Cole Palmer’s absence as of late, but thrived. Still, his return to training presents Maresca with a selection dilemma heading into Sunday’s game, with Palmer available to feature for the first time since September.
It’d be some game to throw him back into, and the Italian may not take the risk with a frantic December schedule on the horizon.
Here’s how Chelsea could line up for Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Few would’ve predicted Sanchez to enjoy an untested night on Tuesday, especially after Ferran Torres squandered a gilt-edged chance early on. Surely the Gunners will make the Spaniard work.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto was taken off after an energetic opening 45 minutes in the week, and the Frenchman’s work without the ball could see him keep his place on Sunday.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Chelsea may well find themselves in the title race if Fofana can stay fit for much of the way. Here, he’ll line up against former St. Etienne teammate William Saliba.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—With Levi Colwill out for the season, Maresca will hope to wheel out a Fofana x Chalobah partnership as much as he can.
LB: Marc Cucurella—After shutting down Lamine Yamal, Cucurella now has the task of taming Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. The Spaniard had his number during the Euro 2024 final, but they’ve faced off just once since.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Many are hyping up the midfield battle between the Premier League’s two best-performing midfielders this season: Caicedo and Declan Rice.
CM: Reece James—The skipper has taken to a central midfield role like a duck to water, but this will be a major test of his credentials in Chelsea’s engine room.
RW: Estêvão—Maresca has smartly managed the minutes of Chelsea’s teenage sensation this season, but Estêvão surely has to start back-to-back games. His magic in one-on-one situations could help the hosts unlock the division’s stoutest backline.
AM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine has emerged as a leader of this Chelsea team, and he’s developing a knack for stepping up in the big moments. Maresca will likely stick with the midfield from Tuesday instead of rushing Palmer back into his XI.
LW: Pedro Neto—Neto’s unlikely to perform the central role he started in against Barcelona, with Arsenal’s defensive line not quite as aggressive, but there will be space to pierce the Gunners in behind. Instead, Maresca may ask Neto to attack the visitors via out-to-in runs from the left.
ST: João Pedro—Pedro wasn’t used at all last time out, and his production has fallen off a cliff over the past couple of months. Still, he has an important role to play as a facilitator on Sunday.