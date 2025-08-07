Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Debuts for Hato, Gittens
Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge as world champions on Friday evening when they host Bayer Leverkusen in the first of their two preseason friendlies.
Chelsea’s summer has been largely taken up by the FIFA Club World Cup, which the Blues won against the odds after beating European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Enzo Maresca’s squad have been vacationing since but have now returned to training ahead of the new Premier League campaign, which kicks off on Aug. 17 for the west Londoners.
Before, during and after the Club World Cup in the United States, Chelsea have been strengthening their squad in the transfer market. An array of new signings are expected to make their home debuts on Friday, while several will don the club’s famous blue shirt for the first time.
Here is how Chelsea could line up against Leverkusen.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Chelsea have decided against signing a new goalkeeper this summer despite lingering concerns over Sánchez. The Spaniard has been markedly improved in recent months but is never too far from a gaffe.
RB: Reece James—The Chelsea club captain has managed to avoid injury for several months and will be hopeful his fitness fortune continues into the 2025–26 season.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Wesley Fofana should be available for the beginning of the Premier League term, putting extra pressure on Chalobah. The Englishman impressed at Stamford Bridge last season but must maintain his standards to fend off Fofana.
CB: Jorrel Hato—With Enzo Maresca confirming an injury to Levi Colwill, the versatile Hato could be handed his unofficial debut. The Dutchman can play left back and centre back, making him an exceptionally useful asset next season.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella has become a cult hero among the Chelsea fanbase due to his committed and all-action performances on the left side of the defence. He will be aiming to continue his eye-catching form next term.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo was crucial to Chelsea being crowned world champions this summer as he continues to make good on the enormous potential which made the Blues spend £115 million on his services.
DM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine is another big-money Chelsea midfielder who has now hit his stride for the capital side, blossoming into a terrific box-to-box player and adding plenty of attacking returns to his game.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto dazzled at the Club World Cup with three goals across the group stage and last 16. With Noni Madueke having departed for Arsenal, the Portuguese should have less competition for his starting berth—well, until Chelsea sign Xavi Simons and/or Alejandro Garnacho.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer was Chelsea’s talisman in the Club World Cup final as he stole the show. The England international’s standards dropped in 2024–25 following his sensational debut season, but he enters the new term in exciting form.
LW: Jamie Gittens—Chelsea’s star-studded attack has a new member in Gittens, who was unable to feature for the Blues at the Club World Cup. That means Friday will be his first outing since his blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund.
ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian made an immediate impact in the latter stages of the Club World Cup, immediately convincing Chelsea supporters of his worth. He appears to have swiftly become the club’s first-choice striker.