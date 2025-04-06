Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Premier League
Chelsea make the short trip to Brentford looking to string together Premier league wins to cement their place amongst the top four.
The Blues pulled off a strong win vs. Tottenham Hotspur in their return to action after the March international break. With some key players returning to fitness, Enzo Maresca's team looked significantly better than in their last couple of games prior to the break.
With only eight games to go in the Premier League season, the fight for the Champions League places is extremely tight, with only eight points separating Chelsea in fourth from Bournemouth in 10th.
Chelsea have only won one of their last six matches vs. Brentford, but that win came last time out in the reverse fixture in mid-December, so the Blues will hope that victory helped end the skid against their London neighbors.
Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana suffered injury set-backs and are unlikely to feature in the match. Nevertheless, Chelsea are healthier than they were a month ago and Maresca has more than enough talent at his disposal to go get all three points.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Brentford on Sunday, Apr. 6.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard saved all three points for Chelsea vs. Tottenham with a brilliant save late in the game.
RB: Reece James—The Captain's minutes are still being managed but he'll get the nod from the start vs. Brentford.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo— Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah have been alternating starts in recent games.
CB: Levi Colwill—The Chelsea academy graduate will lead the backline.
LB: Marc Cucurella—After struggling in his first few seasons at Stamford Bridge, Cucurella has become one of the most consistent players at Chelsea since Maresca's arrival.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo was brilliant against Spurs and has been for the vast majority of the season.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Chelsea's $100 million midfield partnership is starting to deliver. Fernández has five goals and five assists in the league this season.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke will get his first start after recovering from a hamstring injury.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer tallied his first assist of 2025 last time out.
LW: Pedro Neto—With Madueke on the right, Neto will switch sides and take over from Jadon Sancho on the right wing.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson's importance for Chelsea was highlighted during his two month absence. The Blues looked way better with him on the pitch in his return vs. Spurs.