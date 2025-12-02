Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds: Andrey Santos ‘Ready’ to Step Up
A “trap game” awaits Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea under the lights at Elland Road just after the Blues highlighted their title credentials with a gutsy and aggressive performance against the Premier League leaders.
Moisés Caicedo’s evident desire to impress on the big occasion ultimately led to his demise, though, and his three-game suspension following a red card-worthy challenge on Mikel Merino means Chelsea have a gaping void to fill in midfield.
And while the Blues have a few injury issues in their engine room, Maresca does have alternatives.
Leeds United have lost four on the spin but won’t roll over against their historic foes on Wednesday night, with Chelsea needing to claim victory to keep pace with the Gunners.
Here’s how Maresca could set the visitors up under the lights in West Yorkshire.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard impressed again at the weekend and is gradually emerging as a reliable figure between the posts for Chelsea.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto is in line to start again on Wednesday. The Frenchman provides plenty of energy down the right flank and will seek to overload Leeds in the centre of the pitch.
CB: Wesley Fofana—A string of games in the XI is exactly what Fofana needs. He’s been brilliant as of late.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The defender’s clever flicked header helped Chelsea’s 10 men into the lead against Arsenal. His effort was soon cancelled out, but Chalobah played a key role in ensuring the Blues earned a result. He’ll keep his place in the XI.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The leech-like left back won’t have Lamine Yamal or Bukayo Saka to monitor in the week, with Cucurella potentially dealing with a marauding wing back.
CM: Andrey Santos—Maresca described the Brazilian as “ready” to step up in Caicedo’s place. Santos has impressed in spurts this season.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The Chelsea boss suggested that youngster Josh Acheampong is a contender to play in the midfield pivot, but it’s more likely that we see Fernández drop in from a more advanced role. Reece James is unlikely to start after playing heavy minutes across the last two games.
RW: Pedro Neto—The relentless Portuguese winger is a useful outlet, and Maresca will likely preserve Estêvão after he started back-to-back games.
AM: João Pedro—With Fernández playing deeper and Cole Palmer likely to earn minutes off the bench, summer signing Pedro is poised to start as Chelsea’s No. 10.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—The Argentine celebrated his 100th Premier League appearance at the weekend, and he should expect a frosty reception at Elland Road as a result of his Manchester United allegiances.
ST: Liam Delap—Leeds could deploy a physical back three on Wednesday, so Delap has a tough job on his hands if he’s to make an impact. Pedro may be the better option, but the absences in midfield mean the English striker may get the nod.