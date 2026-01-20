Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Pafos: Joao Pedro Takes Palmer Role, Key Return Out Wide

Liam Rosenior is preparing for his fourth game in charge of Chelsea on Wednesday night, and, oddly, it’ll be the fourth different competition his side have been involved in.

There haven’t been all too many takeaways from the new manager’s first three games at the helm, but a large faction of sceptics remain. Chelsea eased past Charlton, showed fight when unfavoured against Arsenal, but struggled to victory over Brentford at the weekend.

Thus, we don’t exactly know what Rosenior’s Chelsea currently are or will look like a little further down the line. Against Pafos, there’s a chance for the Blues to impose themselves, even if the visitors have impressed during their maiden Champions League venture.

The hosts have a shot at making the top eight, but this is also a good opportunity for Rosenior to rotate ahead of Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Pafos (4-2-3-1)

João Pedro opened the scoring at the weekend. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

GK: Robert Sánchez—Rosenior was quick to come to Sánchez’s aid after a poor display in the Carabao Cup, and the Spaniard responded with an excellent performance at the weekend.

RB: Josh Acheampong—The youngster got the nod in Chelsea’s previous Champions League clash at Atalanta, and has looked at ease whenever he’s taken to the field this season. Injuries at right back should see Acheampong start on Wednesday night.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana replaced Tosin Adarabioyo on Saturday and will be hoping for a return to the XI in midweek. The Frenchman seemingly still needs to convince the new manager.

CB: Benoît Badiashile—Opportunities have been scarce for the left-footed centre back this season, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Rosenior takes to him. He should be given a run-out here.

LB: Jorrel Hato—Marc Cucurella plays more football than most in the Chelsea squad, so Rosenior would be wise to offer him a breather. Hato hasn’t yet asserted himself in west London, but is Cucurella’s deputy.

CM: Andrey Santos—Moisés Caicedo is another key figure who could be preserved for the weekend, meaning Santos is likely to start in the engine room against the Cypriot champions.

CM: Enzo Fernández—It looks like we’ll see Fernández in a slightly deeper role under the new manager, with Rosenior turning to another alternative to offer Cole Palmer some midweek respite.

RW: Estêvão—The dazzling Brazilian was taken ill ahead of Saturday’s win, but assuming he’s recovered in time for Wednesday, Estêvão is poised to light up Stamford Bridge again.

AM: João Pedro—Pedro broke the deadlock on Saturday with a pinpoint weak-footed effort. He’s primarily been used as a No. 9 since joining the club, but Palmer’s potential absence could open the door for him to be deployed in a more creative role.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho’s brace against Arsenal means he has plenty of credit in the bank with Maresca’s successor, and he’ll start back-to-back games on Wednesday.

ST: Liam Delap—If Pedro does play deeper, fellow summer arrival Delap is primed to get the nod up top.

Rosenior could give Cole Palmer a rest in midweek. | FotMo

