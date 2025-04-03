Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea resume their charge for a Champions League spot next season with a home London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Blues will play their first game since the uninspiring 0–1 defeat against Arsenal on the eve of March's international break. It's been an up-and-down 2025 so far for Enzo Maresca's side, who must return to their first half of the season form if they are to emerge on the right side of a very evenly contested fight for Champions League soccer in 2025-26.
The international break came at the perfect time for Chelsea, allowing key pieces the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke to recover from injuries, they'll all be available for Tottenham's visit. The same can't be said about Romeo Lavia, who Maresca confirmed had another set-back in what's been an injury plagued tenure with the Blues for the Belgium international.
The Blues defeated Tottenham 4–2 in the reverse fixture last December. With only nine games to go until the end of the Premier League season, every point is important for Chelsea in their quest to return to the biggest European competition in the sport.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Apr. 3.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard took back the starting role between the sticks from Filip Jörgensen band is his to lose until the end of the season.
RB: Reece James—Chelsea's captain is fresh-off making his long awaited return to the England national team.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Chelsea's best performances this season have come with Fofana partnering Levi Colwill in the heart of defense.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill will take his usual spot in the center of defense.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella has been one of Chelsea's best players of the season.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuador international continues to be irreplaceable in Maresca's system.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández was brilliant over the international break for Argentina and will hope to translate that form into the club level.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke will make his first appearance since suffering an injury vs. Brighton on Valentine's Day.
AM: Cole Palmer—After missing out on international duty, Palmer is back to full fitness hoping to return to form in front of goal.
LW: Jadon Sancho—Sancho must take advantage of his remaining opportunities or he could be on the way out at Chelsea.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—The Senegalese striker will make his return after missing two months with a hamstring injury.