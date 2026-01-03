Chelsea Supporters Plan Protest Against Ownership After Enzo Maresca Departure
A section of Chelsea supporters have arranged a protest against the club’s current direction in the wake of Enzo Maresca’s departure.
Maresca left his role as manager not because of on-field issues or problems with the squad, but rather a complete breakdown in his relationship with those calling the shots at Chelsea and dictating the club’s divisive approach.
Since the 2022 arrival of BlueCo, a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly but primarily controlled by Clearlake Capital and co-owner Behdad Eghbali, Chelsea have focused on signing younger players through co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart and have tasked their managers with making the most of the pieces presented to them.
The group are now hunting a fifth permanent manager of their tenure after Maresca followed Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino in leaving Stamford Bridge, the latter pair both taking issue with Chelsea’s direction.
Maresca’s departure has sparked a wave of frustration from fans who, while not always unanimously supportive of Maresca, defended the Italian in the face of what the group ‘Not A Project CFC’ described as “micromanagement” from those above him.
As a show of their unhappiness, the fan group have arranged a protest before the Brentford game on Jan. 17 in an attempt to encourage those in charge to abandon their current approach in favour of one which has a viable chance of immediate success on the pitch.
Trust in ‘the Project’ Fading From Disgruntled Fans
“This is a moment that demands unity, clarity and action from a fanbase that has stood together before most notably to stop the Super League,” the protest plan states. “When Chelsea supporters unite, we make a difference. This moment demands that same unity again.
“This is a peaceful, fan-led protest by Chelsea supporters who feel increasingly disconnected from the leadership and direction of our club. This is not about individual players. This is not about online point-scoring. And it is not about scapegoating one manager. This protest is about the ownership model and sporting structure led by Behdad Eghbali now driving Chelsea Football Club.
“Since the takeover. Chelsea has been run less like an elite club and more like a player trading farm, focused on churn, speculation and long-term potential at the expense of present day competitiveness.
“Responsibility for this direction lies with the current leadership: Behdad Eghbali, alongside the sporting directors Paul Winstanley, Laurence Stewart, Joe Shields. Sam Jewell and the rest of the sporting leadership team.
“They have been entrusted with football strategy, recruitment and squad building. Simply put, they have FAILED to meet the standards required at a club of Chelsea’s size, history and ambition.”
The group point to “squad instability” under BlueCo, arguing that the record levels of spending on new players has left Chelsea no nearer to winning trophies and has instead prioritised income from player sales over silverware.
“Chelsea have prioritised long-term potential while sacrificing the present, leading to inconsistent performances,” the statement continues. “While our rivals strengthen to win now, Chelsea fans continually are being asked to wait. In year one or two we could accept this stance, not in year four of the ‘project.’”
“Chelsea is not a resale platform,” it concludes. “Chelsea is built to compete at the highest level. This protest is about standards, ambition and the future of our club. “