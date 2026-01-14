Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal collide with a spot in the Carabao Cup final at stake, and it’s the Blues who are playing host to the first leg on Wednesday night.

The winner of this tie will face the victor of Newcastle United’s two-legged affair against Manchester City in the competition’s showpiece event on March 16.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are particularly keen to end their six-year wait for a piece of silverware this term, and Mikel Arteta’s side are certainly in a good position to do so. They hold a six-point lead at the top of the league, are one of the strongest contenders in the Champions League and have a shot at winning both domestic cups.

Success in this competition could hand them the boost they require during the run-in.

And while they’ve had plenty of joy against their London rivals in the recent past, Chelsea now have a fresh face in the dugout. Liam Rosenior is making his Stamford Bridge bow in midweek, having overseen a 5–1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Arsenal overcame an early scare to beat Portsmouth 4–1 the following day.

The Blues remain an unknown commodity under the former Strasbourg boss at this very early juncture, and two games against the division’s current best represents a huge challenge for Rosenior.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge Date : Wednesday, Jan. 14

: Wednesday, Jan. 14 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Simon Hooper

: Simon Hooper VAR: Jarred Gillett

Chelsea vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Chelsea : 0 wins

: 0 wins Arsenal : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws: 3

Current Form (All Competitions)

Chelsea Arsenal Charlton 1–5 Chelsea - 10/01/26 Portsmouth 1–4 Arsenal - 11/01/16 Fulham 2–1 Chelsea - 07/01/26 Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 08/01/26 Man City 1–1 Chelsea - 04/01/26 Bournemouth 2–3 Arsenal - 03/01/26 Chelsea 2–2 Bournemouth - 30/12/25 Arsenal 4–1 Aston Villa - 30/12/25 Chelsea 1–2 Aston Villa - 27/12/25 Arsenal 2–1 Brighton - 27/12/25

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Chelsea Team News

Liam Rosenior is preparing for his Stamford Bridge bow. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

New manager Rosenior handed opportunities to those somewhat maligned under the previous regime, with the likes of Facundo Buonanotte, Jamie Gittens and Marc Guiu impressing in attack.

There should be recalls for Chelsea’s big names for this cup tie, but it’s not yet clear what Rosenior believes his strongest team to be.

He’s currently without Levi Colwill and Roméo Lavia through injuries, but Marc Cucurella is back after serving a one-game ban. Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Reece James and Malo Gusto are all dealing with knocks, and their respective statuses are doubtful for this one.

Dário Essugo made a surprising return from injury against Charlton and will hope to make the bench once again.

Marc Cucurella returns at left back. | FotMob

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, James; Estêvão, Fernández, Neto; Delap.

Arsenal Team News

Kai Havertz is back. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Former Chelsea man Kai Havertz made his first appearance since the first game of the season at the weekend, coming off the bench in Arsenal’s FA Cup win on the south coast. However, the German is unlikely to be ready for a midweek start, with struggling striker Viktor Gyökeres poised to lead the line at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Martinelli should retain his place after netting a maiden Arsenal hat-trick at the weekend, and the frontline will be rounded off by the presence of Bukayo Saka down the right.

Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié are likely to remain sidelined in defence, but the Gunners are well-stocked to cope with such absences.

A full-strength midfield is set to be deployed by Arteta, with Martín Zubimendi operating behind Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

There were rests for Arsenal’s stars at the weekend. | FotMo

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Chelsea haven’t beaten their London rivals since the start of the 2021–22 campaign, but fixtures at the Bridge in recent years have been fiercely competitive. Enzo Maresca arguably outcoached his opposite number during the two 1–1 draws he oversaw before his departure, so Rosenior has big shoes to fill in that regard.

It’s going to be a big ask for the new boss to outwit Arteta on the touchline, but this first leg has the makings of a cagey affair that neither side will fancy losing. Thus, the spoils could be shared, leaving everything to play for at the Emirates next month.

Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal

