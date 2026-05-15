Chelsea vs. Man City: Four Key Battles That Could Decide 2026 FA Cup Final

The 145th FA Cup final is nearly upon us, Chelsea facing off against Manchester City in the 2026 showpiece event at Wembley Stadium.

For Chelsea, it’s an opportunity to salvage something from an utterly disastrous campaign. For Manchester City, the chance to secure their second major trophy of the season after the Carabao Cup and also still keep hopes of a domestic treble alive.

The Cityzens will certainly be favorites for the trip to what has become a second home, even if they lost FA Cup finals in both 2024 and 2025. However, Chelsea boast the individual talent capable of disrupting the script, a moment of magic so often proving decisive in this competition.

With that in mind, here are four individual battles that could determine the outcome of Saturday’s clash.

Reece James vs. Jérémy Doku

Reece James (left) faces a tough battle on his return from injury. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

There are few forwards in more devastating form than Jérémy Doku. City’s roadrunner has been exceptional across recent weeks, making vital contributions in each of the last four matches, including during last month’s FA Cup semifinal scare against Southampton. The Belgian’s speed is near impossible to stifle, and improving end product makes him one to watch.

However, if there is one fullback best equipped to thwart Doku, then it’s Reece James. The Chelsea captain returned from injury in the weekend draw with Liverpool, albeit only from the bench, and it seems inevitable that Calum McFarlane will call upon the right back for the duel with Doku.

Rustiness could prove an issue for James, who has played just 27 minutes since the March international break, but the 26-year-old generally motors up to speed swiftly after layoffs. His fitness will certainly be tested at Wembley, especially with Nico O’Reilly providing City with offensive support from left back.

James boasts the athleticism to match Doku and the physicality to limit the winger’s impact. It’s a battle that will prove decisive in the capital.

Levi Colwill vs. Erling Haaland

An almighty battle. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Another recent Chelsea returnee is Levi Colwill, who made his long-awaited comeback from an ACL injury at halftime of the dreadful defeat to Nottingham Forest. The center back then played the entirety of the draw at Anfield, immediately strengthening a porous defensive unit with his assurance and composure—even if he was up against an injury-hit and ineffective Liverpool forward line.

Saturday will prove a test in another stratosphere, however, with Erling Haaland the opponent. While the Norwegian has famously struggled in finals for the Cityzens, he enters the weekend after scoring seven in his last seven across all competitions. The towering striker always requires special attention.

Colwill has conceded to Haaland in his last two duels with the City forward and will need to be in top form to deny him on this occasion. In Wesley Fofana, he has an unconvincing partner that Haaland may prefer to isolate, meaning Colwill will also have to clean up the Frenchman’s potential errors.

Moisés Caicedo vs. Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki could be decisive. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rayan Cherki’s sparkling showing in the Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal garnered attention, especially the cheeky ball juggle which underscored the attacking midfielder’s confidence on the grand stage. An early substitution against Brentford last weekend and only coming off the bench against Crystal Palace in midweek should ensure he’s fresh for another Wembley excursion.

Cherki has made the No.10 role his own in emphatic fashion, shrugging off competition from Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders. The France international’s flair fuels some breath-taking performances, with supreme technical ability and clean ball striking making him an all-round threat. When at his audacious best, there are few sweeter sights than Cherki.

Assigned the role of chief destructor at Wembley is Moisés Caicedo, whose dip in form has exacerbated Chelsea’s ongoing woes. Untouchable at the start of the campaign, the midfielder has struggled in the post-Enzo Maresca era, and an unenviable duel with Cherki will test his credentials. For Chelsea to get their hands on the trophy, Caicedo must shackle City’s chief creator.

João Pedro vs. Marc Guéhi

João Pedro (left) has been a rare shining light for Chelsea. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

An effective defensive strategy will be Chelsea‘s main priority at Wembley, but they also know how important it will be to use their counter-attacking potential. Efficiency in front of goal is going to be so significant, with Chelsea not expected to create an abundance of opportunities. Fortunately, their shining light in a gloomy campaign is leading the line.

João Pedro has enjoyed an excellent debut season at Stamford Bridge, racking up 20 goals in all competitions since first dazzling at the Club World Cup last summer. Forging a reputation as a clinical finisher as well as a brilliant facilitator, the Brazilian has often been Chelsea’s sole source of attacking inspiration in recent months.

City will win half the battle if they can stifle Pedro on Saturday, with a center-back partnership of Adbukodir Khusanov and ex-Chelsea defender Marc Guéhi potentially taking to the field. The latter will be tougher for Pedro to overcome, with Guéhi proving transformative mid-season for Pep Guardiola. But the 24-year-old has made a mockery of many elite defenders this term already.

Pedro holds the key to Chelsea’s success.

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