Chelsea vs. PSG: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of Club World Cup Final
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have both enjoyed staggering ascents during the 21st century courtesy of mass investment, leading to a number of tantalising battles between the pair on the pitch.
The Champions League has been the stage for a host of previous meetings, including duels across three successive seasons in the mid-2010s. The stars have always been on show when these giants collide and the same applies to the upcoming Club World Cup final.
The two capital outfits must overcome one final hurdle to be crowned world champions and secure yet another piece of major silverware. It’s been almost a decade since they’ve locked horns but they’re ready renew their rivalry in the showpiece event in the United States.
Here’s the complete head-to-head record between the powerhouses.
Chelsea vs. PSG: Complete Head-to-Head Record
- Games played: 8
- Chelsea: 2 wins
- PSG: 3 wins
- Draws: 3
All Chelsea vs. PSG Results
Chelsea’s first ever meeting with PSG came all the way back in 2004 during the group stage of the Champions League and it’s fair to say the former had the first laugh. The Blues ran out 3–0 winners in Paris courtesy of a John Terry header and Didier Drogba double, with the reverse fixture finishing goalless at Stamford Bridge.
It would be just under ten years until the pair fought on European soil again, this time in the quarter-final of the the continent’s premier competition. Having lost the first leg 3–1 at Parc des Princes, Chelsea found themselves fighting an uphill battle in west London during the second leg, but Demba Ba’s 86th-minute effort secured a 2–0 win that sent them into the semis on away goals.
They would duel again the following season, this time in the last 16. Late drama favoured PSG on this occasion as tensions spilled over during the second leg after a 1–1 draw in France. Despite Zlatan Ibrahimović’s early red card, late goals from former Chelsea defender David Luiz and future Blues centre back Thiago Silva —the latter coming in extra-time—secured an away goals triumph for the French side following a 2–2 draw in London.
The pair simply couldn’t escape one another as they were drawn to face off in the Champions League last 16 the following year, but things were more conclusive this time around. Ibrahimović scored twice across the legs as PSG earned back-to-back 2–1 victories to knock Chelsea out.
Date
Competition
Stage
Result
September 14, 2004
Champions League
Group stage
PSG 0–3 Chelsea
November 24, 2004
Champions League
Group stage
Chelsea 0–0 PSG
April 2, 2014
Champions League
Quarter-final
PSG 3–1 Chelsea
April 8, 2014
Champions League
Quarter-final
Chelsea 2–0 PSG
February 17, 2015
Champions League
Last 16
PSG 1–1 Chelsea
March 11, 2015
Champions League
Last 16
Chelsea 2–2 PSG (AET)
February 16, 2016
Champions League
Last 16
PSG 2–1 Chelsea
March 9, 2016
Champions League
Last 16
Chelsea 1–2 PSG
Top Scorers in Chelsea vs. PSG Fixtures
Player
Club Represented
Goals
Didier Drogba
Chelsea
2
Zlatan Ibrahimović
PSG
2
Edinson Cavani
PSG
2
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
2