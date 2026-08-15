Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Xabi Alonso goes up against his boyhood club Real Sociedad in Chelsea’s final preseason friendly.

The former Basque midfielder came through La Real’s youth team and made 124 appearances for a club at which he would also start his coaching career. Alonso insisted upon cutting his teeth with Real Sociedad’s B team before heading off to Bayer Leverkusen in 2022.

After an unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid, Alonso has found himself in west London, where his competitive managerial career at Chelsea will begin on Monday, Aug. 24 with a derby against Fulham. Before that, the challenge of facing the reigning Copa del Rey winners awaits Alonso and the Blues.

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