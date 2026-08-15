Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea conclude their preparations for the 2026–27 season by welcoming Real Sociedad to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues embarked on an extended summer tour, spending 56 hours traveling across Far East Asia and Down Under. An unproductive start raised a few concerns, especially after the drab 1–0 defeat to Juventus, but Xabi Alonso’s team finished their excursion with a positive weekend of soccer.

Before drawing 3–3 with Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta'zim, a near-full strength Chelsea put Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan to the sword in a 3–0 victory.

They’re now in reset mode ahead of the new season, with Alonso undoubtedly content to be back in west London. Many are backing the Blues to have a prosperous year without European soccer to worry about, but whether they can compete with Premier League champions Arsenal is another matter entirely. Time will tell.

Their upcoming opponents, Sociedad, have lost three on the bounce in preseason, including twice to FC Köln of the Bundesliga.

The Copa del Rey holders endured a mediocre La Liga campaign last time out, but their capture of domestic silverware ultimately ensured 2025–26 was a success. It was the club’s second major honor of the 21st century, with both of their La Liga titles won in back-to-back years at the start of the 80s.

Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad Score Prediction

Blues Cruise at the Bridge

The Blues enjoyed a free-scoring end to their tour. | Peksi Cahyo/Getty Images

Alonso is preparing to take on his boyhood club on Saturday, having spent five years with La Real before signing for Liverpool in 2004. He also started his coaching career with Sociedad’s reserves.

The fixture will thus mean a little more to the Spaniard, who’ll also want to ensure his team heads into their clash with Fulham next Monday with a wave of momentum behind them.

He’d have been happy with how the Blues finished their tour, with the performances of João Pedro particularly encouraging. The Brazilian’s out to prove a point after his World Cup snub, and Chelsea are poised to end preseason on a winning note.

Sociedad head into the fixture off the back of three-straight defeats, and although there‘s still time in the transfer window, you worry that La Real may stagnate this term.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–1 Real Sociedad

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad

Chelsea should have multiple debutants. | FotMob

Alonso used the extremities of his traveling roster on tour, and the new Chelsea boss will doubtless shuffle his pack around for the final preseason outing of the summer.

Enzo Fernández’s future is once again uncertain amid interest from Manchester City, but there should be clarity by the time Saturday’s friendly rolls around.

Morgan Rogers, Valentin Barco, Emmanuel Emegha, Morgan Rogers, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarría and Maxence Lacroix are all in contention to make their Chelsea debuts this weekend.

Alonso managed Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill’s minutes on tour, but both shook off knocks to feature in Indonesia and Malaysia. The pair have returned to London fit, and are likely to be in the starting lineup here. Colwill could partner new signing Lacroix, and we should see our first glimpse of Palmer working in tandem with record signing Rogers.

Aaron Anselmino is set to miss out with a hamstring issue.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): Penders; Palestra, Lacroix, Colwill, Hato; Henderson, Caicedo; Estêvão, Palmer, Rogers; João Pedro.

Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Sociedad have moved on from stalwarts this summer. | FotMob

Nayef Aguerd’s move to La Real has fallen through, meaning Saturday’s visitors are yet to make a single signing this summer.

Sociedad have moved on from stalwarts Brais Méndez and Aritz Elustondo, with the latter signing for Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Mikel Oyarzabal was Spain’s leading scorer during their successful World Cup campaign, and he’s poised to make his first appearance of preseason after enjoying an extended break after the tournament. Oyarzabal will likely feature off the bench, with Orri Óskarsson starting up top.

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich fullback Álvaro Odriozolo is out with a long-term knee injury.

Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Remiro; Aramburu, Martín, Zubeldia, Gómez; Herrera, Turrientes; Barrenetxea, Soler, Marchal; Oskarsson.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 15 Kickoff Time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream International CFC+