Chelsea XI vs. Leeds: Palmer Gamble Required—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

Chelsea are searching for a fifth successive Premier League victory when they host relegation-threatened Leeds United.

The Blues have enjoyed a notable upturn in form since Liam Rosenior’s arrival, clinching wins in all four of their league outings under the 41-year-old. Cole Palmer was their talisman on Saturday afternoon as his first-half hat-trick inspired Chelsea’s 3–1 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds downed Chelsea in the reverse fixture back in early December at Elland Road, when Enzo Maresca was in charge, and Chelsea will be seeking revenge at Stamford Bridge.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 7:30 p.m. GMT, 2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT

7:30 p.m. GMT, 2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WWWWL

Team News

Reece James has missed recent games. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts: Reece James, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen

Reece James, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea were once again without captain Reece James for the trip to the Midlands due to a small knock and his availability is uncertain on Tuesday—Rosenior has confirmed he’s now battling illness having recovered from injury.

Andrey Santos has recuperated from the swollen ankle that saw him withdrawn late at Molineux, while Tosin Adarabioyo is also set to return having missed recent games through a hamstring injury.

However, there are still injuries across the Chelsea squad. Levi Colwill is joined by Dário Essugo, Roméo Lavia and Jamie Gittens in the treatment room, while Filip Jörgensen remains a doubt to line up on the bench as Robert Sánchez’s deputy.

Rosenior has confirmed Palmer is ready to start against Leeds and despite the desire to manage the 23-year-old’s minutes, the Chelsea boss needs him in the lineup against awkward opposition.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1)

Alejandro Garnacho could come into the team. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard enjoyed one of his easiest afternoons against Wolves but will expect to be busier against Leeds, who fired three past him in Yorkshire two months ago.

RB: Malo Gusto—Illness could result in another omission for James despite his return from injury, with Gusto starting ahead of his skipper. The Frenchman will be given license to roam the right wing on Tuesday.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana’s absence from the squad at Elland Road was a contributing factor to Chelsea’s grim defeat. The centre back will be well-prepared for a battle with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who’s up to 10 Premier League goals this term.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The England international has been a mainstay in Chelsea’s defence for good reason following consistently impressive displays under Maresca and Rosenior.

LB: Marc Cucurella—An all-action display against Wolves saw him contribute an assist and he’s set to be deployed in a similarly attacking role against Leeds, who play without natural wingers that could ordinarily push him back.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—The dominant Leeds midfield was integral to Chelsea’s December defeat in the reverse fixture and it’s no coincidence that Caicedo was absent from the squad for the clash.

DM: Enzo Fernández—Shunted out to the left-hand side in recent matches, Fernández could be moved back into the central areas in which he’s far, far more effective.

RW: Pedro Neto—Neto did score in the clash at Elland Road and that’s actually the winger’s most recent Premier League goal—something of a worry for Rosenior.

AM: Cole Palmer—After his first-half hat-trick against Wolves at the weekend, the England international will be brimming with belief for the visit of Leeds. A confident Palmer is a dangerous beast.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Rosenior could be tempted to rotate a few positions against Leeds, although the bulk of changes will come in the FA Cup on Friday. Garnacho could benefit after recent omissions from the starting XI.

ST: João Pedro—Pedro’s form has been terrific since Rosenior’s appointment and he’s now up to five goals under the ex-Strasbourg head coach. He won both penalties at the weekend despite not getting on the scoresheet himself.

