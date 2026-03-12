Chelsea XI vs. Newcastle: Goalkeeping Crisis for Rosenior—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Chelsea are aiming to recover from a bruising European defeat when they welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this Saturday.

Chelsea conceded three goals in the final 20 minutes of their last 16 first leg with Paris Saint-Germain midweek, condemning them to a 5–2 defeat that appears impossible to overturn during the upcoming second leg in west London.

Newcastle will prove challenging warm-up opponents ahead of PSG’s visit having themselves held Barcelona to a draw on Tuesday night. Liam Rosenior will have to use the full breadth of his well-stocked squad to manage a flurry of difficult games.

Wide Injuries Plague Blues

Estêvão is expected to miss out again. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea’s extensive injury issues have eased in recent weeks and they now have just three first-teamers battling fitness problems. Long-term absentee Levi Colwill is still recovering from an ACL tear, while wide men Jamie Gittens and Estêvão are both expected to miss the Newcastle clash.

The absence of two wingers limits Rosenior’s rotation options in the final third but Alejandro Garnacho could make his return to the XI after encouraging performances against Aston Villa and Wrexham.

Reece James might be rested ahead of the second leg with PSG as Andrey Santos comes into midfield, while Rosenior has an enormous decision to make in between the posts following recent high-profile errors from both Robert Sánchez and Filip Jörgensen.

Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended for failing a drugs test, too.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Estêvão, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Estêvão, Mykhailo Mudryk. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)

There will be changes from the trip to Paris. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—Rosenior might require the toss of a coin to select his weekend stopper. Sánchez and Jörgensen have both produced calamitous errors this season but the latter’s disastrous showing in Paris may result in a recall for Sánchez.

RB: Malo Gusto—Chelsea are still managing James’s fitness and frequent rotation has worked wonders in maximizing his availability. Gusto, who scored in Paris, could start at right back instead of the Englishman.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana struggled on a return to France as his compatriot and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé caused him headaches. The center back endured similar struggles in December’s draw with Newcastle.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah is another desperate for a simpler evening against Newcastle, although the possible selection of Anthony Gordon as a starting striker will concern him deeply.

LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard’s relatively recent return from injury has served as a massive boost to Chelsea, who are no longer fretting over the inconsistent Jorrel Hato in big games.

DM: Andrey Santos—James operated in midfield at the Parc des Princes and his move to the bench could open the door for Rosenior favorite Santos to re-enter the engine room.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—While Newcastle will be without Bruno Guimarães at Stamford Bridge, the likes of Sandro Tonali and Joelinton are certain to keep Caicedo busy.

RW: Cole Palmer—Palmer has operated across the front line in recent weeks but appears likely to be shunted to the right wing to make room for Enzo Fernández. The Englishman has managed five goals in as many games and has netted in two of three Stamford Bridge battles with the Magpies.

AM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine’s box-crashing abilities were on full show in Paris as he provided Chelsea’s second equalizer of the night. Fernández can be a major threat when playing in the No.10 role.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho has excelled in recent starts and could be handed another opportunity to impress as Rosenior leans on the depth of his squad.

ST: João Pedro—It was a rare outing without a goal for Pedro midweek but he will be expected to return to the scoresheet against Newcastle, whom he fired past back in December’s duel.

