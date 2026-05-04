Chelsea XI vs. Nottingham Forest: Late Fitness Tests Needed—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

A spot in the Premier League’s top five is likely already out of reach for Chelsea, but Aston Villa’s recent slump opens the door to an unconventional route to the Champions League.

If Villa finish fifth but manage to win the Europa League—they are 1–0 down from the semifinal first leg against Nottingham Forest—then the extra Champions League place will drop down to the team that finishes sixth. Chelsea still have work to do to get there but are only four points behind heading into Monday’s meeting with Forest.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane does have a handful of injury issues to address, but with morale moving in the right direction after the FA Cup semifinal victory over Leeds United, there will be optimism around Stamford Bridge for this one.

Here’s how Chelsea could line up.

Big Names Could Be Back on the Bench

Levi Colwill is back in training. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

There are no fresh injury issues for Chelsea, who remain without Estêvão, Jamie Gittens and backup goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen.

The biggest change compared to the Leeds game, however, could be on the bench. McFarlane has admitted captain Reece James is in contention to return after six weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Chelsea fans may also get their first glimpse of star center back Levi Colwill since his devastating ACL injury in preseason.

“Both are looking promising,” McFarlane said of the pair’s involvement on Monday. “We’re taking it day by day. Levi has had a long injury. Reece had a really good run and was then injured again, so we don’t want to push too much.”

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Levi Colwill

: Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Levi Colwill 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest

Palmer’s return to the starting lineup could be a huge boost. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—A return to more straightforward tactics may benefit Sánchez, who was in some of the best form of his career before Liam Rosenior’s January arrival.

RB: Malo Gusto—If James is declared fit for this one, he will have to settle for a spot on the bench, leaving Gusto free to continue at right back.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—No defender has played more minutes for Chelsea this season than Chalobah, who has earned the trust of whoever has been in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—McFarlane made the big call of dropping Wesley Fofana for Tosin against Leeds. There is no obvious need to change and reintroduce a player whose form fell off a cliff under Rosenior.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Jorrel Hato is in the conversation for Chelsea’s best player in 2026, but McFarlane will turn to the experienced Cucurella with the pressure rising.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Another who may well benefit from more stability in midfield. Chelsea fans will hope to see Caicedo back to his dominant best as soon as possible.

DM: Roméo Lavia—The biggest question on the teamsheet is this second midfield spot. Andrey Santos’s all-round approach may be favored later in the game, by which point McFarlane will hope Lavia’s on-ball abilities have contributed to a lead.

RM: Cole Palmer—McFarlane had some high praise for Palmer in the build-up to this game and will hope to be the catalyst for a return to form that could be massive for England at this summer’s World Cup.

AM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine appears to be strongest when played in an advanced position, where he can make the most of his box-crashing abilities to get among the goals.

LM: Pedro Neto—Neto has divided opinion this season and it speaks volumes about the struggles of the Blues’ other forwards that he is still a near-certain starter. Fans would like to see minutes for 18-year-old Jesse Derry but that may be a little ambitious.

ST: João Pedro—Pedro’s hot form in front of goal faded towards the end of the Rosenior era. McFarlane will know any success over the remainder of the season is likely to hinge on his ability to get the Brazilian firing again.

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