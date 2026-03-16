Chelsea XI vs. PSG: Blues Go All Out for Miracle—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Only a repeat of the result that helped Chelsea to FIFA Club World Cup glory last summer will give the Blues a chance of pulling off something spectacular on Tuesday night.

Chelsea’s late collapse in Paris leaves the seemingly vulnerable holders in the ascendancy, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s brace off the bench lifting Paris Saint-Germain to a 5–2 triumph on home soil.

Liam Rosenior’s side aren’t currently performing like one capable of producing a mini-miracle, with their woes compounded by a 1–0 defeat to Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

They have a fight on their hands to return to UEFA’s premier club competition next season, with hopes of winning the competition for a third time this season hanging by a thread.

Chelsea Dealt James Injury Blow

Chelsea’s captain has suffered another hamstring injury. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Reece James’s fitness woes have surfaced again, with Chelsea’s captain sustaining a hamstring injury that could sideline him for several weeks. In his absence, Malo Gusto is a sure bet to start down the right side of Chelsea’s defense, while Andrey Santos could come into midfield.

Filip Jörgensen’s blunder sparked Chelsea’s demise last week, and the Dane was out of the firing line at the weekend due to injury. While Rosenior has said he hopes to have the goalkeeper back soon, the quick turnaround from Saturday’s defeat means Jörgensen is up against it.

If he isn’t fit to return, Robert Sánchez will retain his place between the posts. The scrutinized Spaniard performed pretty well upon his return to the lineup on Saturday, and was excellent when Chelsea prevailed in New Jersey last summer.

Elsewhere, the Blues are still waiting on wingers Estêvão and Jamie Gittens, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries. The former could make his comeback before the international break, while Gittens suffered a setback in his recovery before the Newcastle defeat.

Levi Colwill also remains out for the hosts, but there’s a chance he could play a part down the stretch.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Reece James, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Estêvão, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Reece James, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Estêvão, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)

No James is a big blow. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—With Jörgensen an injury doubt and hugely responsible for last week’s defeat, Sánchez could find himself in goal for the second leg.

RB: Malo Gusto—Rosenior may have been considering a change here for the second leg, with James potentially returning to the backline. However, the captain’s injury setback means Gusto, who loves playing against PSG, should start at right back.

CB: Wesley Fofana—The Frenchman has been ubiquitous since returning from his suspension last month, and Rosenior will likely trust Fofana again up against plenty of compatriots.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—A failed offside trap led to Newcastle’s winner on Saturday, with Chelsea’s center backs parting like the Red Sea. Issues out of possession have exposed Rosenior’s defense, and PSG will wreak havoc if they’re not precise with their pressing.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella’s a sticky operator who’s capable of setting the tone. Chelsea will need their left back to lock down whoever opts to venture over to the Spaniard’s flank.

DM: Andrey Santos—An unused substitute at the weekend, but Santos shouldn’t have fallen down Chelsea’s midfield pecking order despite Roméo Lavia’s return from injury.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Chelsea are at their best when the Ecuadorian is purring in the middle, but Caicedo has been rather meek as of late. Now is the time to produce his finest work.

RW: Cole Palmer—It’s been a frustrating campaign for Palmer, who’s only been able to produce in moments. The Englishman merely flickered his genius at the weekend, and Chelsea desperately need him to take over.

AM: Enzo Fernández—The box-crashing Argentine seized upon PSG’s inability to track midfield runners last week, but his cool finish ultimately counted for very little. It feels like Fernández has come of age this season.

LW: Pedro Neto—Neto will come back into the lineup on Tuesday after his domestic suspension was extended and he avoided UEFA punishment over the ball boy incident from the first leg. His direct running troubled PSG last week.

ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian came ever so close to restoring parity for a third time in Paris. The tie would have had a completely different dynamic heading into the second leg had his goal stood after Jörgensen’s major error.

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