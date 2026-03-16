‘I Said Sorry 35 Times’—Pedro Neto Learns Disciplinary Fate After PSG Ball Boy Scuffle

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has escaped punishment after an incident in which he pushed a ball boy during last week’s Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.

Neto apologized for his conduct at the time, having pushed the ball boy in stoppage time of the 5–2 thrashing in “the heat of the moment” as he tried to restart play quicker at Parc des Princes.

“I’m not like this,” the regretful Portugal international told TNT Sports immediately afterwards. “It was in the heat of the moment and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I’m really sorry about it—I feel I have to apologize to him.

“My French is not very good, and Vitinha came over and said to him I was not like this. I said sorry about 35 times. He could see what happened and was happy with the situation.”

The push sparked an angry confrontation between the teams. | JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

UEFA’s Control, Ethic and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has now ruled on the matter after Neto was accused of unsporting conduct, with only a formal warning rather than a more serious punishment like a fine or suspension. It is possible his instant remorse was a factor in the verdict.

Under Article 15 of UEFA Disciplinary Regulation, unsporting conduct can result in a one-match ban.

Crucially for Neto, typical suspensions can be reduced “if the circumstances of the case so require.”

Neto Available for PSG Second Leg

Pedro Neto is a force in full flight. | Izzy Poles-AMA/Getty Images

It means that nothing is stopping Neto, who assisted Chelsea’s second goal in Paris, from playing in the reverse leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Only Enzo Fernández (44) has made appearances than the speedy winger’s 42 across all competitions this season.

Neto ranks fifth for total minutes on the pitch and his 16 goal contributions (10 goals, six assists) are bettered only by Fernández (12 goals, six assists) and João Pedro (18 goals, nine assists).

He should also be well rested, having served a domestic suspension in the Premier League over the weekend as Chelsea lost to Newcastle United.

To win the Champions League round of 16 tie outright, Chelsea must beat PSG by four goals—a three-goal winning margin would only be enough to force extra time.

That is an extremely tall order against the reigning European champions, although Chelsea became world champions by thumping PSG in last summer’s Club World Cup final. That day in July, the Blues won 3–0 and Neto was among the scorers.

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