Chelsea XI vs. West Ham: Pedro Gives Rosenior No Choice—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

Chelsea will be riding the high of their triumph in Naples when they return to Premier League action against London rivals West Ham United.

The João Pedro-inspired Blues beat Napoli 3–2 in their Champions League league phase finale to secure automatic progression to the last 16, clinching a fifth victory in six games for Liam Rosenior in the process.

Rosenior has won both Premier League matches to date, conquering Londoners Brentford and Crystal Palace, and he will be aiming to make it a hat-trick of local victories against West Ham.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: DDLWW

Team News

Roméo Lavia is still missing despite nearing a return. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo

Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Cole Palmer made his comeback against Napoli having missed clashes with Pafos and Palace, the Englishman potentially returning to the starting lineup for the visit of the Hammers.

However, Rosenior will be without several defenders and midfielders for the game. Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo are missing at centre back, and Dário Essugo and Roméo Lavia are absent in midfield.

Mykhailo Mudryk, remember him, is still ineligible.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1)

Chelsea will make several changes from midweek. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—Filip Jörgensen was back on the bench against Napoli following injury but it’s Sánchez that is Rosenior’s first-choice stopper.

RB: Reece James—Whether Rosenior is willing to start James for a third game on the bounce remains to the be seen given the defender’s fitness issues. Malo Gusto is on standby in case.

CB: Wesley Fofana—While Fofana didn’t cover himself in glory in Naples, the Frenchman should retain his starting berth with injuries to Colwill and Adarabioyo limiting Rosenior’s options.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah was only utilised from the bench against Napoli and should be all the better for a small rest when facing a resurgent West Ham side who have remembered how to score goals.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella faces the toughest test of any Chelsea player on Saturday as he’s tasked with stifling Jarrod Bowen, who is one of few consistent shining lights for the Hammers.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo also has a challenging assignment in denying Mateus Fernandes in and around the penalty area. The West Ham midfielder produced a terrific display in last weekend’s win over Sunderland.

CM: Enzo Fernández—Back-to-back penalties have got Fernández back among the goals but the Argentine is expected to operate in a deeper role against West Ham.

RW: Pedro Neto—Neto scored in the reverse fixture back in August as Chelsea ran out 5–1 victors at London Stadium, with the Portuguese likely to cause issues for the Irons once more with his speed and tenacity.

AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer’s minutes must be managed but two assists from the bench in Italy highlights his significance to Chelsea. The Blues desperately need the Englishman to stay fit following an injury-hit campaign which has limited him to just 15 appearances in all competitions.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho is a very hit-and-miss performer but certainly has the capacity to punish an uncertain West Ham defence without a clean sheet since August.

ST: João Pedro—Pedro dazzled midweek with his decisive brace and now has four goals under Rosenior. The temptation to bring Liam Delap to offer the Brazilian a rest will surely be ignored.

