Chelsea must put their Carabao Cup disappointment aside when they visit bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liam Rosenior is aiming to preserve his perfect Premier League record against the Old Gold, with Wolves at risk of being statistically remembered as the competition’s worst-ever team—they’ve notched just eight points from 24 games so far.

Chelsea cantered to a 3–0 victory in the reverse fixture under Enzo Maresca, and supporters will expect something similar from their team this weekend, especially after their meek performance in north London on Tuesday night.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Molineux

Molineux 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WWWLD

Team News

Jamie Gittens has suffered a significant hamstring injury. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts: Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Pedro Neto

Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Pedro Neto 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

The injury that forced Jamie Gittens off against West Ham United has turned out to be serious, and his hamstring tear could sideline him for much of the season. Out wide, Chelsea could also be without Pedro Neto, who missed Tuesday’s 1–0 defeat with a knock.

Rosenior has said that Neto and captain Reece James will undergo late fitness tests to decide whether they can play a part, but insisted that Cole Palmer and Estêvão are ready to play 90 minutes.

Gittens’ setback means he joins Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo and Tosin Adarabioyo on the sidelines.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1)

Rosenior has said Cole Palmer and Estêvão are ready for 90 minutes. | FotMo

GK: Robert Sánchez—No. 2 Filip Jörgensen remains an injury concern, but Sánchez’s spot isn’t under serious threat anyway.

RB: Malo Gusto—This probably isn’t a game Rosenior needs to risk James in, so Gusto, who’s considerably better in a back four than he is a three, has another chance to impress.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The Englishman has been a model of consistency in Chelsea’s defence, making himself undroppable even when alternatives are fit.

CB: Benoît Badiashile—Rosenior has taken to Badiashile, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him recalled to the starting lineup. The left-footed defender aids Chelsea’s build-up play nicely.

LB: Marc Cucurella—There’s a big drop-off between Cucurella and Jorrel Hato, who continues to look unsure of himself in west London. The Spaniard struggled as a wing back in the week but will return to a role he’s one of the best in the world in.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo may well get lost in a sea of Gomeses this weekend, given Wolves’ midfield depth chart.

DM: Enzo Fernández—With Chelsea expected to have much of the possession, dropping Fernández deeper, so he can service those operating between the lines and out wide, makes sense.

RW: Estêvão—The Brazilian is not yet consistent enough to be thrust into the loftiest of debates, but he’s majestic at full tilt. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he lit up this weekend, assuming Rosenior doesn’t play him off the left.

AM: Cole Palmer—A lack of runners in this Chelsea team has limited Palmer, who’s been forced to nurse a nagging injury for much of the campaign so far. After playing the final third of Tuesday’s second leg, Rosenior has said he’s ready to start.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—With Neto a doubt and Gittens sidelined, Garnacho may retain his spot in the Premier League XI, despite his shoddy first-half showing against West Ham.

ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian’s hot run of form came to an end in the week, but Pedro’s hold-up play against Arsenal’s two stout centre-backs was often superb. Liam Delap must do more to get into Rosenior’s thinking.

