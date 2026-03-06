Chelsea XI vs. Wrexham: Rosenior Makes Key Palmer, James Decisions—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liam Rosenior went on the offensive after Chelsea’s 2–1 defeat at Arsenal, but his players responded in some style at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

A thumping 4–1 win, inspired by João Pedro’s hat trick, has boosted the Blues’ Champions League hopes ahead of a critical juncture, with the resumption of two cup competitions imminent. Before they face off against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea take on the Hollywood-owned Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday night.

A narrative-laden fixture will undoubtedly focus on Wrexham’s capacity to compete among the elite amid a promotion push to the top flight, with Chelsea hoping to complete a professional job to reach the quarterfinals.

Estêvão Not Quite Ready for Comeback

Chelsea’s Brazilian starlet has been out of action since the fourth-round win at Hull City. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Estêvão has been out of action since Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth round win over Hull City on Feb. 13, but Rosenior confirmed that his Brazilian starlet was back on the training field this week. A return is imminent, but the winger won’t make his comeback at the STōK Cae Ras.

The Chelsea manager can call upon Pedro Neto after he served a one-game suspension midweek, with Cole Palmer among those to potentially earn a rest, given his injury woes this season. Reece James and João Pedro may also drop to the bench on Saturday evening.

Jamie Gittens is close to returning to the group, and could be back in training next week. The Englishman tore his hamstring against West Ham United at the end of January, but is set to make a full recovery within six weeks.

Still, he remains on the sidelines with Dário Essugo and Levi Colwill. Wesley Fofana is fine after picking up a knock at Villa Park.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Estêvão, Levi Colwill, Dário Essugo, Wesley Fofana, Jamie Gittens, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1)

Rosenior is likely to preserve a few of his cornerstones. | FotMob

GK: Filip Jörgensen—While Rosenior spoke positively about Robert Sánchez after he was dropped on Wednesday night, Jörgensen could retain his place between Chelsea’s posts after a sound showing against the Villans.

RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto could also keep his place in the team, having seen his minutes dwindle under Rosenior thanks to Reece James’s excellent form.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The English defender is making a strong push for the World Cup, having been a consistent performer for the Blues this season.

CB: Mamadou Sarr—Fofana is fit to travel, but Sarr deserves another start off the back of a strong showing at the Emirates last week.

LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard returned from a brief absence in the week, coming off the bench in the second half. Rosenior will want Cucurella fit and firing for the two clashes with PSG, so an hour here makes sense.

DM: Roméo Lavia—It’s been another frustrating campaign for Lavia, compromised by multiple injury setbacks. He’s fit again and ready to contribute down the stretch.

DM: Andrey Santos—Assuming Moisés Caicedo is rested for the trip to Paris, Andrey Santos, who has been a regular under Rosenior, could partner Lavia in Wales.

RW: Pedro Neto—Rosenior spoke strongly about Chelsea’s suspensions ahead of the Aston Villa triumph, but Neto could make his way back into the team on Saturday to ensure Cole Palmer is preserved.

AM: Enzo Fernández—Estêvão started in a No. 10 role against Hull City in the previous round, but isn’t available this weekend. With Rosenior likely to take a cautious stance over Palmer, Fernández could occupy the most advanced role in Chelsea’s engine room.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—With his options slim, Garnacho will likely have to keep his place in the team down the left-hand side. The Argentine hasn’t yet found the back of the net in this competition despite back-to-back starts.

ST: Liam Delap—João Pedro should be there to provide back up if necessary, but Delap, who’s yet to assert himself in Chelsea blue, is set to get another chance to add to his measly goal tally in his debut season.

