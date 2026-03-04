Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa: Joao Pedro Commands Critical Blues Comeback

João Pedro’s first Chelsea hat trick was the highlight of a sensational performance that saw the Blues dismantle Aston Villa 4–1 on Wednesday night to reignite their Champions League hopes.

Fans at Villa Park were still settling in when Douglas Luiz put the hosts in front inside three minutes. Chelsea responded brilliantly after the early blow and Pedro’s brace saw them go into the tunnel having already completed the comeback.

Chelsea’s dominance resumed after the restart and Cole Palmer added a third before Pedro completed his hat trick to put the game completely out of reach.

Liam Rosenior’s men were stellar in the face of adversity and ended a three-game winless run with one of their best performances of the season. The win sees them take fifth place from Liverpool, getting within three points of the rapidly sinking Aston Villa.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

João Pedro has been sensational since Rosenior’s arrival. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

After years and years searching for a prolific center forward, Chelsea have seemingly found exactly what they’ve been looking for in João Pedro. The dazzling Brazilian had a career night against Aston Villa, scoring his first Chelsea hat trick, as well as his maiden in his Premier League career.

Chelsea unloaded $81.6 million (£60 million) to sign the former Brighton striker last summer. After playing a key role in Chelsea’s 2025 Club World Cup triumph instantly upon arrival, he had a relatively quiet opening months of the season.

That all changed when Rosenior arrived in Chelsea’s dugout. Pedro now has eight goals in as many Premier League games since the manager’s appointment, looking like one of the best center forward’s in the division. He also scored a crucial brace against Napoli in the Champions League to help the Blues secure direct qualification to the round of 16.

Pedro now has 14 Premier League goals this term, equaling Nicolas Jackson’s best single season output with three months to go in the campaign.

Still only 24 years old, Pedro could continue to improve in the coming years. But if the past two months are an indication of the striker he can become—or already is—Chelsea need not to worry about the center forward position for the considerable future.

Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

João Pedro (left) and Enzo Fernández were the commanders of Chelsea’s comeback. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

GK: Filip Jörgensen—7.0: Had a nervy start and likely could’ve done more to stop Villa’s first. Still, he grew into the game and had a couple of stellar saves, none better than a short-range, one-handed denial of Ollie Watkins to keep the Blues from going down two goals.

RB: Malo Gusto—7.6: The entirety of Chelsea’s right wing was his to exploit with Palmer drifting centrally. Had a bit of a clumsy start with some dangerous turnovers but capped-off a strong run with an even better cross to assist Chelsea’s equalizer.

CB: Wesley Fofana—6.6: His lack of physicality was exploited as he constantly went to the ground far too easily. Failed to inspire much confidence in the heart of defense. Left the game late grabbing his hamstring in a situation to keep an eye on.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—7.3: Chalobah had a handful of crucial interventions where he cleaned up messes made by others.

LB: Jorrel Hato—7.4: Incredibly weak in his attempt to deny Leon Bailey from whipping in a cross that led to the opener. Improved afterwards but his early blunder defined his night.

DM: Reece James—7.5: Was overall one of Chelsea’s best performers but he’ll be upset Villa’s opener went through his legs and also committed an egregious turnover that the offside flag saved from leading to a second for Villa.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—6.8: Uncharacteristically caught out of position way too often. Chelsea where there to exploit with transitions and a lot of it was because of the Ecuadorian’s subpar effort.

RW: Cole Palmer—8.6: Had a number of teasing runs, sharp passes and menacing efforts. Crowned his bright showing with a thumping hit from a rebound to score his side’s third.

AM: Enzo Fernández—8.0: Could’ve probably snuck in a foot to block the cross that led to Villa's early opener. He then dictated Chelsea’s possessions and his brilliant long ball for Gusto was the key for Pedro’s first before sliding a classy pass to assist the Brazilian’s brace.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—8.5: He looked confident and regularly involved in one of his best showings of the season. Rewarded with an assist but he likely should’ve had more and added a goal.

ST: João Pedro—9.8: Involved in all four goals in his career night. An overall fantastic display from a man that could very well be Chelsea’s player of the season.

SUB: Romeo Lavia (75’ for Malo Gusto)—6.0: Didn’t have to push himself too much after coming on and was comfortable simply recycling possession.

SUB: Marc Cucurella (79’ for Fernández)—6.3: The cherry on top of Chelsea’s performance was the Spaniard’s return from injury, featuring for the first time since Feb. 10.

SUB: Tosin Adarabioyo (79’ for Fofana)—6.2: Didn’t have to intervene defensively with the game already decided once he entered the pitch.

SUB: Andrey Santos (85’ for Palmer)—N/A

SUB: Liam Delap (85’ for Pedro)—N/A

Subs not used: Robert Sánchez (GK), Benoît Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, Marc Guiu.

What the Ratings Tells Us

Chelsea’s victory was a brilliant collective effort. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Alejandro Garnacho likely could’ve had added more goal contributions to go along with his assist, but he was nothing short of brilliant on the night. His five chances created in the first half are the most he’s produced in a single game for the Blues. After being the target of plenty of criticism and seeing his minutes reduced as of late, the Argentine had an admirable response.

had one of his best showings of the season. Perhaps more importantly, he looked back to his physical best, covering ground, making body feint after body feint and trying to force the issue the entire game. He’s Chelsea’s most dangerous player, and playing at this level consistently will be key for the success of the team in the run-in. On a night where Moises Caicedo was far from his best, Reece James quietly was the unsung hero of the night. He was everywhere in Chelsea’s midfield and unleashed Enzo Fernández, who was one of the standout players of the evening. The skipper remains a pivotal piece to one of the best midfields in the division.

The Numbers That Explain Chelsea’s Dazzling Display

Cole Palmer looked back to his best at Villa Park. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

After giving up the early opener, Chelsea responded emphatically and had 2.24 xG by the end of the first half , compared to the 0.24 xG the hosts mustered the rest of the opening 45 minutes. The final scoreline accurately represents the final xG of both teams.

, compared to the the rest of the opening 45 minutes. The final scoreline accurately represents the final xG of both teams. Pedro’s four goal contributions on the night (three goals, one assist) came from a 2.68 xG+xA , exceeding what was expected of him.

on the night (three goals, one assist) came from a , exceeding what was expected of him. Aston Villa didn’t muster a single shot on goal in the second half, showcasing just how dominant Rosenior’s side were after completing the comeback.

Statistic Aston Villa Chelsea Possession 43% 57% Expected Goals (xG) 0.88 3.92 Total Shots 9 15 Shots on Target 4 8 Big Chances 2 5 Passing Accuracy 86% 91% Fouls Committed 10 9 Corners 3 8

