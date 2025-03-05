Why There are Three Chivas vs. Club America Games This Week (March 5-12)
Few rivalries in all of North America compare to El Clásico Nacional between Club América and Chivas.
The two biggest clubs in all of Mexican soccer couldn't hate each other more. It's a rivalry that for many encapsulates good vs. evil. Chivas, the pristine red and white team with a longstanding tradition of only fielding Mexican players which fuels their motto of the "Most Mexican Team", vs. América, the wealthy, glamorous, intimidating and winningest side in Liga MX history exudes arrogance, with their famous motto of "Hate Me More."
The world stops for millions of fans whenever these two teams meet and, now, the world will stop for a full week. América and Chivas will play three times in one week. Their weekend Liga MX Clash is sandwiched by a round of 16 matchup in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
The same thing happened last year, with América eliminating Chivas from the Continental tournament with an aggregate score of 5–3. A draw in the Liga MX regular season game ended the run of Clásico's, but they met again in the playoffs where América ended Chivas' season en route to the second of three successive Liga MX titles.
The stage is set and the stakes are high. Here are three things to watch in the upcoming run of Clásicos.
Is Club America the Best Team in the Continent?
André Jardine's side have and continue to dominate Liga MX. Winners of three Liga MX titles in a row, América currently sit second in the Clausura 2025 standings. Halfway through the season, they've scored the most goals and conceded the least in Mexico's top flight.
With one of the deepest squads in the entire continent, they're coming off dismantling Toluca—a Liga MX title contender—3–0 last time out. It's clear América isn't resting on their laurels, the fire to continue winning still burns.
Jardine is yet to lose a domestic knockout series since he took over as manager in the summer of 2023. However, the Concacaf Champions Cup is the only trophy his all-conquering América side is yet to lift. Defeating their arch-rivals on the road to that goal would make it even sweeter.
Can the New Look Chivas Get Their Revenge?
After only 12 games, Chivas fired Spanish manager Óscar García less than a week ago. Not only that, Chivas also fired their Sporting Directors Committee. Gerardo Espinoza was appointed as the team's fourth manager in less than a year.
It's been a turbulent time at Chivas since the departure of former sporting director, Fernando Hierro and former manager Fernando Gago in the second half of 2024. The promising project that never was has left Chivas needing to start over.
Espinoza made his debut on the touchline in the 1–0 win over Pumas last time out. Now, the most important games of the year are up next. With little to no time to train under their new manager, Chivas will look to get revenge from last year's painful results against the most in-form team in the region.
Alejandro Zendejas and Alvaro Fidalgo vs. Luis Romo and Roberto Alvarado
América has a number of quality players, but none more important to their success than USMNT's Alejandro Zendejas and Real Madrid academy product Álvaro Fidalgo. The pair have emerged as two of the best players in Liga MX, with five goals each in eight games played this season. Their link-up play in the final third is the heart of América's attack and will be key in the run of Clásicos.
Luis Romo and Roberto Alvarado must be at their best if Chivas is going to have any chance against their bitter rivals. The Mexico international's played as the two most advanced midfielders against Pumas and are likely to repeat in that role. In 2021, both players were instrumental to Cruz Azul's drought-ending Liga MX title, now, together again, they will be crucial to Chivas' success in their most important games of the season.