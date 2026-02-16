Christian Pulisic could only think of June as he sat in the stands to watch the United States men’s hockey team beat Germany 5-1 at the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics on Saturday, knowing just what it will take to wear the Stars and Stripes at this summer’s World Cup.

“There's always pressure in some of the biggest competitions, whether for club or country, but I think when you play for your country, you always have that little extra sense of pride wearing a Team USA shirt,” Pulisic told NHL Network. “It’s the best thing you can do. It's the most proud I am when I'm playing... It’s something special.”

Having returned from injury for AC Milan on Friday night, with 13 minutes off the bench in a 2–1 win against Pisa, Pulisic made sure to embrace the Team USA experience and the Olympics in his city in his off time.

He isn’t the lone non-Winter Olympic athlete or celebrity to do so either, with 11-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles taking in figure skating earlier, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett supporting his snowboarder girlfriend, Chloe Kim, and a hosts of other celebrities—Snoop Dogg, Usher, Flava Flave and Stanley Tucci to name just four—dotting across the Games.

Yet, getting to a hockey game isn’t a novel experience for Pulisic. While Milan isn’t known for its hockey, Pulisic attended the 2025 Stanley Cup finals, where he saw two of Team USA’s stars, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, win their second Stanley Cup Championship.

The World Cup Stage at the Olympics

Brady Tkachuk (left) and Matthew Tkachuk were on the Florida Panthers team Pulisic watched in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. | Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

A star professional athlete at the highest level himself, already with World Cup experience under his belt, Pulisic’s experiences representing his country have long overshadowed what most NHL players have done.

Prior to 2026, NHL players had not been to the Olympic Games since 2014, leaving few in the tournament with any experience of the pressures within elite international competition.

“I’ve probably attended less than 15 [hockey games], and most of them were Hershey Bears games,” Pulisic said, having grown up with the minor league affiliate to the Washington Capitals in his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania. “I want to check out a few more NHL games and I did go to the Stanley Cup Finals this past year to see Florida.”

Christian Pulisic knows a thing or two about representing the Stars and Stripes! 🇺🇸



He joins @JamisonCoyle and @jasondemers5 to talk his hockey knowledge, representing the United States on the international stage, and more.



Tune into #NHLTonight: #MilanoCortina2026 every night… pic.twitter.com/gDk1pUzqox — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) February 15, 2026

While it’s not known whether Pulisic will surface at any other Team USA events or functions, he saw the American men pick up a dominant win against Germany, securing a spot atop Group B and a bye to the quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed. Now, they await the winner of Sweden or Latvia, who face off in a one-game qualification playoff on Tuesday.

For Pulisic, though, simply seeing American athletes on the biggest stage makes him excited for what’s to come.

“Just seeing some of these guys doing what they're doing, competing at the highest level in their sport, and supporting Team USA. It definitely gives me that extra drive,” he added. “It gets me excited for this summer.”

