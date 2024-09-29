Club America vs. Pumas: Liga MX Preview, Predictions, Team News
Mexico City is ready for another clash between two of its local teams. Pumas will visit its biggest rival Club América at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Sunday for another edition of El Clásico Capitalino.
It's a rivalry that goes beyond the the white lines. These two fanbases are some of the largest, most passionate in the country. Both teams are located in the heart of Mexico City–hence the derby name –and it's a game that traditionally doesn't care where the teams sit in the standings. All bets are off when these two rivals meet.
Pumas has had a rollercoaster of a start to Apertura 2024. It got 10 points in its first four matches, but lost three straight games after the break for this summer's Leagues Cup. Now, Gustavo Lema's team is slowly getting back into form, two straight 1–0 wins moving up to fifth place in Liga MX.
América has been just as, if not more, unpredictable this season. The back-to-back Liga MX champion hasn't found consistent form. Las Águilas have four wins, four losses and one draw through nine games. It's shown flashes of the dominance its displayed over the past year, but unlike the previous two seasons, it's been unable to maintain that level consistently.
For Pumas, this is a golden opportunity to strengthen its position in the direct playoff spots while simultaneously dealing its biggest rivals a big blow. América looks to win its third game out of four, continuing its surge up the standings.
What Time Does América vs. Pumas Kick Off?
- Location: Mexico City
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
América vs. Pumas H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Pumas: 2 wins
- América: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
América
Pumas
Necaxa 1–1 América: Sept. 21, 2024
Pumas 1–0 Tijuana: Sept. 22, 2024
América 3–0 Atlas: Sept. 17, 2024
Pumas 1–0 Puebla: Sept. 17, 2024
América 1–0 Chivas: Sept. 14, 2024
Necaxa 2–0 Pumas: Sept. 13, 2024
Cruz Azul 4–1 América: Aug. 31, 2024
Pumas 1–3 Tigres: Sept. 1, 2024
América 0–1 Puebla: Aug. 24, 2024
Atlas 2–1 Pumas: Aug. 24, 2024
How to watch América vs. Pumas on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Univision/TUDN USA/ViX/Fubo
Mexico
Canal 5/TUDN Mexico/ViX
América Team News
América recovered two key pieces in the past week in attacking midfielders Diego Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas. Valdés has arguably been the best player in Liga MX for the past year, and Zendejas played a key role on the right wing in América's last two title-winning seasons. New signing Víctor Dávila will get his first taste of a derby in América colors.
With the amount of talent available again, manager, André Jardine will have a tough time selecting his starting eleven.
Erick Sanchéz has been getting regular playing time with all the injuries in midfield; however, the Mexican national team player had to undergo emergency surgery earlier in the week because of appendicitis. América also has multiple injuries in its defense with Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres and Igor Lichnovski all out.
América Predicted Lineup vs. Pumas
Malagón; Borja, Araujo, Juárez, Espinoza; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Rodríguez, Valdés, Zendejas; Martín
Pumas Team News
Pumas was without top attacker, César Huerta, in last weekend's game against Tijuana. Gustavo Lema said after the game that they decided to keep Huerta out of the game so that he could be ready and available for this weekend's derby.
Pumas will be without its other winger, Jorge Ruvalcaba, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week's game against Puebla.
Gustavo Lema is also down another offensive midfielder in Leonardo Suárez. Without much depth in midfield, look for Pumas to start the game with two strikers.
Pumas Predicted Lineup vs. América
González; Bennevendo, Magallán, Nathan, Duarte; Caicedo, Quispe, Huerta, Pussetto; Funes Mori, Martínez
América vs. Pumas Score Prediction
This is one of the most unpredictable derbies in the country. No matter where both teams are in the standings, El Clásico Capitalino is always a passionate, intense match. Pumas is three points up in the standings; however, it lacks the talent América has in almost every facet of the game.
The return of Valdés adds another level of playmaking to the attack, one that Pumas doesn't have in its squad.
Prediction: América 3–1 Pumas