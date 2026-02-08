Cole Palmer Sends Warning to Premier League Rivals After Making Chelsea History

Cole Palmer warned that he can still “go to another level” after becoming the first player to score four Premier League hat-tricks for Chelsea—achieving a feat at the age of 23 which the likes of Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard failed to match across their entire careers in west London.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were the unfortunate recipients of Palmer’s latest treble on Saturday afternoon. A pair of bone-headed blunders handed Chelsea’s talisman two penalties before he completed his 25-minute burst with an emphatic stuff into the top corner after a raid down the left from Marc Cucurella.

On what should have been an afternoon to savour, Palmer used his post-match media duties to not only warn Chelsea’s rivals that his best form was yet to come, but took aim at the critics who have questioned his struggles this season.

Punchy Palmer Takes Aim On and Off the Pitch

Cole Palmer was at the heart of Chelsea’s triumph. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images.

“It felt good to score some goals and get three points,” Palmer told BBC Match of the Day, the hang-dog expression on his face and whispered words not quite matching his answer.

The question of whether he was “100% fit” produced a snigger. “I don’t think just yet,” he replied. “Obviously people don’t know what goes on behind the scenes but being injured the whole season is not ideal and when I’m not able to perform as I want to because I’ve been injured, and still dealing with the injury, but hopefully I can get over the injury soon by managing it. I know what level I can provide when I feel 100% fit.”

Alongside the customary shivering celebration, Palmer marked his first penalty by covering his ears. “Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don’t they?” was his explanation. “I don’t pay too much attention to it. You see things. But I feel like I’ve come from a strong place anyway so I don’t pay attention to it.”

A string of spurious stories emerged during the January transfer window claiming that Palmer was homesick and eager to return to his hometown of Manchester, producing wild reports of a move to Manchester United, the club he grew up supporting. Unsurprisingly, it all turned out to be “rubbish,” which Liam Rosenior had been keen to tell anyone who was willing to listen.

Palmer’s Chelsea Hat-Tricks

Date Opponent Final Result April 4, 2024 Man Utd (H) 4–3 Win April 15, 2024 Everton (H) 6–0 Win Sept. 28, 2024 Brighton (H) 4–2 Win Feb. 7, 2026 Wolves (A) 3–1 Win

Can Liam Rosenior Push Palmer Into England’s World Cup Squad?

Palmer has featured just once for England under Thomas Tuchel. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Palmer was defiantly non-plussed throughout his post-match media duties on Saturday, except when the topic of Rosenior’s influence was raised. “Life under Liam is amazing,” the playmaker gushed, “he gives us all confidence. Lets us be ourselves, play free. I’m sure when I’m back proper fit you’ll see the best of me.”

The issue for Palmer is not one of talent, but availability. It can be easily forgotten but it was his goal in the final of Euro 2024 which hauled England level against Spain. Over the subsequent 18 months, Palmer has won just three more caps, missing six of the eight international breaks through injury.

Thomas Tuchel has been able to work with Palmer for one window, the awkward post-season chore of June fixtures which were clouded by Chelsea’s impending participation in that summer’s Club World Cup.

During his one and only appearance under the German coach, Palmer started as a No. 10 flanked by Noni Madueke and Morgan Rogers. The latter is one of the leading contenders for the central role which Chelsea’s creative force covets, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to also consider.

“Cole loves playing football. I love watching [him],” Rosenior beamed on Saturday afternoon. Most would agree. The problem is that this nagging groin injury, one which has to be managed carefully and is no quick fix, is keeping him on the sidelines and limiting his fluency when he does push through the pain barrier. “Cole is definitely someone that we want on the pitch more often than not. And hopefully he can stay fit now,” Rosenior optimistically reasoned.

In his World Cup quest, more than any other compatriot, Palmer’s body is his major challenge.

