Transfer Rumors: Palmer Wants £150 Million Man Utd Move; Vinicius Jr Sets Real Madrid Contract Deadline

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Liverpool are among Adam Wharton’s admirers. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool have held fresh talks with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who sees Anfield as his preferred destination in the face of interest from a number of rival clubs. (Source: DaveOCKOP)

To get a deal done, Liverpool have approached Palace with a bid of €100 million (£86.6 million, $118.7 million) which would also let Wharton finish the season at Selhurst Park. (Source: El Nacional)

As far as the January transfer window goes, Andy Robertson’s chances of leaving Liverpool have been dashed as Reds loanee Kostas Tsimikas is now expected to see out the season with Roma, rather than return as a replacement for the Tottenham Hotspur target. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Cole Palmer would be open to swapping Chelsea for Manchester United to be closer to his friends and family, but he has no interest in returning to Manchester City. (Source: The Sun)

With Palmer “ready” to make the move, Man Utd are weighing up a summer approach. Chelsea would demand a Premier League record fee of at least £150 million ($205.1 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has approved a departure for unsettled striker Omar Marmoush. Aston Villa are ready to advance over a loan deal which appeals to the Egypt international, but Tottenham are also keen. (Source: CaughtOffside)

On the other hand, Man City have now decided against parting ways with Marmoush before the transfer window closes. (Source: Football Insider)

Newcastle United’s search for a new center back has seen them consider a move for free agent Kurt Zouma, while Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys is another on the radar. (Source: Chronicle Live)

West Ham United are looking to sign Chelsea center back Axel Disasi on loan until the end of the season. (Source: L’Équipe)

Man City are watching Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Real Madrid closely. The former Liverpool right back is frustrated with his current role. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are not expected to complete a deal for Blackburn Rovers striker Igor Tyjon this month and will be forced to wait until the 17-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, at which point Aston Villa could make a rival approach. (Source: Jeorge Bird)

La Liga

Erling Haaland is a target for both sides of the Clásico divide. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Man City striker Erling Haaland has one career dream left, which is to play for Real Madrid. Despite interest from Barcelona, the Norway international would only leave City to move to the Bernabéu. (Source: The Touchline)

Vinicius Junior has warned Real Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season if his contract situation is not resolved by April. (Source: INA)

If Vinicius Jr does leave Real Madrid, he could be involved in a swap deal for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. The latter has a release clause worth around €130 million (£112.9 million, $154.3 million), with Vinicius expected to be worth the same amount. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old Genk defender Juwensley Onstein ahead of AC Milan. A medical has already been passed. (Source: SPORT)

Milan have, however, beaten Barcelona to 18-year-old Senegalese center back El Hadji Malick Cissé, who had a trial with the La Liga giants. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain have offered a swap deal for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez which would see both Gonçalo Ramos and Lee Kang-in move to Spain alongside a fee of €50 million (£43.4 million, $59.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid plan to use Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Benfica to discuss deals for center backs Antonio Silva and Tomás Araújo. (Source: Defensa Central)

