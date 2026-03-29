Colombia vs. France—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

France is searching for back-to-back wins against South American opposition when it locks horns with Colombia in Maryland, United States, for Sunday’s friendly.

Brazil were France’s adversaries on Thursday as Didier Deschamps’s side played their first match of the calendar year, Les Bleus making a winning start to 2026 despite playing much of the encounter with 10 men. Dayot Upamecano’s red card didn’t prevent the two-time world champions from clinching a morale-boosting 2–1 victory, goals from Kylian Mbappé and Hugo Ekitiké sealing the triumph.

France will want another strong performance and result against an awkward Colombia side tipped to be dark horses at this summer’s World Cup, but it was their upcoming opponents who were victorious in the last meeting between the nations—Colombia winning a 2018 friendly 3–2 after fighting back from two goals down.

Colombia was unable to kick off the year with victory on Thursday, however, surrendering an early lead in their 2–1 defeat to France’s 2018 World Cup final opponents Croatia. Despite fielding a strong lineup, Néstor Lorenzo’s men were unable to add to Jhon Arias’s second-minute strike.

Can they do better against FIFA’s third-ranked nation?

Colombia vs. France Score Prediction

France to Collect Successive Wins

France have too much power for Colombia. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

France was not at its breathless best against Brazil on Thursday, but it offered regular glimpses of its talents—especially in the final third. Deschamps has the luxury of international soccer’s deepest squad and he will lean on its peripheral figures against Colombia, all without undermining its quality.

Colombia will put up a fight—they always do—but France might prove that bit too powerful for Lorenzo’s team. They will need a magical display from Luis Díaz to inspire a shock triumph, but could still lack the ruthless edge to overcome Les Bleus.

Frightening forwards : Mbappé, Ekitiké, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, Désiré Doué, Randal Kolo Muani and Maghnes Akliouche. That is an extraordinary collection of forwards set to torment the Colombia defense on Sunday. Few backlines—if any—can realistically keep France’s attackers under wraps.

: Mbappé, Ekitiké, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, Désiré Doué, Randal Kolo Muani and Maghnes Akliouche. That is an extraordinary collection of forwards set to torment the Colombia defense on Sunday. Few backlines—if any—can realistically keep France’s attackers under wraps. France form : Given the strength of its squad, it's little surprise that France has won seven of its last eight matches in all competitions. Only a surprise draw away at Iceland has clipped French wings during an impressive run of form, with Colombia facing an uphill battle to avoid defeat.

: Given the strength of its squad, it's little surprise that France has won seven of its last eight matches in all competitions. Only a surprise draw away at Iceland has clipped French wings during an impressive run of form, with Colombia facing an uphill battle to avoid defeat. Colombia wastefulness: The South Americans were guilty of spurning chances against Croatia last time out. They had more shots and efforts on target than their opponents, yet lacked the final touch in crucial moments. Chances will be at a premium against France and cannot afford to be wasted.

Prediction: Colombia 1–2 France

Colombia Predicted Lineup

Only two changes from the Croatia loss. | FotMob

Colombia is unlikely to make sweeping changes from the XI that fell to defeat against Croatia, especially considering they seemingly came through the fixture unscathed on the injury front.

Díaz, James Rodríguez and Luis Suárez hold the creative burden for the clash with Les Bleus, but equally important are Colombia’s defensive leaders. Center back duo Jhon Lucumí and Davinson Sánchez will have to perform at their peaks.

There could be a change in between the sticks, 129-cap David Ospina potentially earning another appearance.

Colombia predicted lineup vs. France (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Muñoz, Lucumí, Sánchez, Machado; Ríos, Lerma; Arias, Rodríguez, Díaz; Suárez.

France Predicted Lineup

Deschamps is set to rotate. | FotMob

Deschamps could make a number of alterations from the team that beat Brazil. Pierre Kalulu and Maxence Lacroix might step into the defense, while Warren Zaïre-Emery deserves an opportunity after an excellent term with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé could drop to the bench as France looks to mange his minutes, Marcus Thuram replacing him up front. Rayan Cherki and Désire Doué might be other incomers into a glitzy forward line.

France finds itself without a host of regular picks for this international break, William Saliba, Jules Koundé and Bradley Barcola among those omitted.

France predicted lineup vs. Colombia (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Konaté, Lacroix, T. Hernández; Tchouaméni, Zaïre-Emery; Doué, Cherki, Ekitiké; Thuram.

What Time Does Colombia vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Landover, Maryland, United States

: Landover, Maryland, United States Stadium : Northwest Stadium

: Northwest Stadium Date : Sunday, March 29

: Sunday, March 29 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Colombia vs. France on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Telemundo, UNIVERSO United Kingdom N/A Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports

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