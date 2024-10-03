Conor McGregor Jokingly Spars With Arsenal's Bukayo Saka After UCL Victory
Conor McGregor joined in Arsenal's celebrations after the Gunners defeated Paris-Saint Germain in Champions League.
The MMA star took to social media to reveal his post-game antics with Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. "What an experience!" McGregor wrote as he shared videos of himself on the pitch in an empty Emirates Stadium.
The 36-year-old had a quick kick-around with Rice and Saka before playfully sparring with the winger. Saka joked, "Be careful," as McGregor sent dull kicks his way. When the two hugged afterward, McGregor pretended to take down Saka before the two separated with laughter.
McGregor was one of many fans in the stands at the Emirates on Tuesday night. Arsenal secured a comfortable 2–0 victory over a PSG side without Ousmane Dembélé in the squad. Goals from Kai Havertz and Saka in the first half secured all three points for the Gunners.
After the victory, Saka told the CBS Sports desk, "I don't want to put too much pressure on us, but I do think this is the year [to win the Premier League]. I think we've been close the last two years, and we're getting closer, but this hopefully will be the year."
Mikel Arteta's men only managed a scoreless draw with Atalanta in their Champions League opener. If David Raya had not saved a penalty, Arsenal could have collected zero points from the affair.
The Gunners return to Premier League action on Saturday, Oct. 5, as they host Southampton.