Copa Del Rey 2024-25 Round of 16 Fixtures: Full List
The Copa del Rey 2024–25 round of 16 draw confirmed the eight matchups that will unfold in just one week.
The third round of Spain's oldest soccer competition featured 32 matches that kicked off the new year. Of course, powerhouses like Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona had no trouble advancing to the next knockout round, but other La Liga sides, including Mallorca and Sevilla, saw themselves eliminated by inferior opponents.
The winning clubs punched their tickets to the Copa del Rey round of 16 and are now one step closer to raising a trophy at the end of the season. The 16 remaining participants learned their next opponents from the latest draw on Jan. 8.
Check out all the Copa del Rey round of 16 fixtures coming in January.
Copa del Rey 2024–25 Round of 16 Fixtures
- Pontevedra vs. Getafe
- Ourense vs. Valencia
- Almeria vs. Leganés
- Elche vs. Atlético Madrid
- Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
- Barcelona vs. Real Betis
- Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Athletic Bilbao vs. Osasuna
Both Real Madrid and Barcelona drew La Liga competition in Celta Vigo and Real Betis respectively. Los Blancos defeated Celta Vigo 1–2 back in October whereas Hansi Flick's side only managed a 2–2 draw with Real Betis on Dec. 7.
Athletic Bilbao, the defending Copa del Rey champions, must host Osasuna, a team they just defeated 1–2 on Dec. 21 in La Liga. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, should have no trouble getting past Segunda División's Elche.
At the time of the draw, the full schedule for the Copa del Rey round of 16 has not been released. The matches will, however, begin on Jan. 14 and end on Jan. 16.