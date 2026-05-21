Cristiano Ronaldo Brought to Tears After Long-Awaited Al Nassr Triumph

Al Nassr secured a euphoric 4–1 victory over Damac on Thursday to win the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team four years ago.

The atmosphere was tense at Al-Awwal Park, knowing the title race would be decided by the next 90 minutes on the pitch. Jorge Jesus’s men looked calm under pressure, though, and set their sights on three points, which would guarantee them the Saudi crown.

The hosts squandered a few early opportunities, much to the crowd’s dismay, but took the lead in the 34th minute through Sadio Mané. The former Liverpool star headed home João Félix’s clinical delivery from the corner flag to send the stadium into a frenzy.

The breakthrough started the celebrations in Riyadh, and they only got rowdier when Kingsley Coman fired home a sensational left-footed strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 52nd minute.

An anxious cloud soon settled over the game when Damac quickly pulled one back from the spot. Who else but Ronaldo to kickstart the party again? The 41-year-old bent a free kick into the far corner of the net to put his side up 3–1 and then sealed Al Nassr’s first league title in seven years with another goal in the 81st minute.

Jesus’s men ended their campaign with 86 points, two points ahead of runners-up Al Hilal. They secured 28 wins and scored 91 goals along the way, both league-bests.

Ronaldo Finally Gets His Major Trophy at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr back to the top of the Saudi Pro League. | Clicks Images/Getty Images

Back on May 12, Ronaldo couldn’t help but laugh in utter disbelief when he watched his side concede a 98th minute equalizer against Al Hilal to force the title race to the final matchday. Suddenly what looked like a surefire trophy was in doubt yet again.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner knows all too well what it feels like to come up short in a yellow shirt. Since making the move to the Saudi Pro League in Dec. 2022, Ronaldo failed to claim a major trophy.

In his first two campaigns, Al Nassr settled for back-to-back runners-up finishes in the Saudi Pro League. Last season, they only managed to snag third place. All the while, success evaded the club in the AFC Champions League Elite and the Saudi Super Cup.

Ronaldo would not be denied any longer, though. The Portuguese phenom bagged a brace in the biggest game of the season, leaving no room for a possible Damac comeback. The effort wasn’t enough to win Ronaldo the Golden Boot, but he won’t care.

The tears after scoring his second said it all from the icon, who has now won a major trophy with every team he has represented in his illustrious career. Ronaldo was soon completely overcome with emotion sitting on the bench after coming off to a hero’s reception, the crowd serenading their captain.

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