Horrendous Blunder Denies Cristiano Ronaldo Long-Awaited Al Nassr Title

Al Nassr were seconds away from clinching the Saudi Pro League title on Tuesday evening when Al Hilal buried a 98th minute equalizer to deny Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. a euphoric celebration at Al-Awwal Park.

The plan going into the game was simple: a win in the Riyadh derby guaranteed Jorge Jesus’s men the league title. Producing the result was the complicated part; after all, Al Hilal secured a dominant 3–1 win in the reverse fixture back in January.

Yet the hosts seemed up to the task this time around, especially in front of a crowd painting the stands yellow and white. The stadium breathed a collective sigh of relief when Karim Benzema’s goal in the 18th minute was deemed offside, keeping the score level until the hosts struck in the 37th minute.

An unlikely hero soon emerged. Following a corner, Kingsley Coman desperately headed the ball into the direction of another player in yellow, who happened to be center back Mohamed Simakan in the right place at the right time to send a right-footed strike into the back of the net.

Al Nassr protected their 1–0 lead until disaster struck deep into stoppage time. Al Hilal took a desperate long throw-in that goalkeeper Bento rose to collect, but Iñigo Martínez bumped into him, causing the Brazilian to fumble the ball, which sailed right into the back of his net to deny his side the league title.

BIG MISTAKE BY THE KEEPER COSTS AL NASSR THE TITLE 😳 pic.twitter.com/nJLV1iyTBd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 12, 2026

Ronaldo Made to Wait for Major Trophy at Al Nassr—Again

Cristiano Ronaldo could only watch as Bento put the ball into the back of his own net. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

Before joining Al Nassr in Dec. 2022, Ronaldo had won a major honor at every club he represented throughout his illustrious career. Yet he struggled to find the same success in a yellow shirt at the twilight of his career.

Al Nassr finished as the runners-up in the Saudi top-flight in Ronaldo’s first two seasons, and settled for third place in 2024–25. They also failed to conquer the AFC Champions League Elite and the Saudi Super Cup since he became the face of the team—and the league.

The wait looked to be finally over for Ronaldo, who was pumping up the crowd when he was replaced in the 83rd minute. Yet he could only sit on the bench, laughing in utter disblief, when the final whistle sounded.

Ronaldo will no doubt wish he played a larger role on the night to give his team more of a cushion. The forward only managed one shot on target and created just one chance in his time on the pitch.

Al Nassr remain in first place with 83 points while Al Hilal, who have a game in hand, sit on 78 points. Jesus’s men can still secure the title with a win on Thursday, May 21 against Damac FC regardless of what Benzema and Co. produce in their final matches.

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