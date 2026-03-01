Cristiano Ronaldo Offered ‘Extraordinary and Wonderful’ European Return

UD Almería manager Rubi has giddily opened the club up to the prospect of welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo as a player after the legendary Portuguese forward was announced as a part-owner of the Spanish side.

Ronaldo secured a 25% stake in Almería earlier this week as part of his extensive preparation for what the future holds once he hangs up his boots. However, Rubi certainly wouldn’t turn down the services of a player with 965 senior goals to his name.

“It would be extraordinary and wonderful if he could play here, but that’s a question for him,” the former Real Betis boss mused after Ronaldo’s co-ownership was confirmed. “This is his club and, if he wanted to continue playing, whoever the coach is, he would be received with open arms. I have no doubt about that.”

“We are very happy,” Rubi added. “Obviously, we welcome him. I think it’s excellent news because someone like him, with his 100% knowledge of sport and football, can help a club like ours.

“It’s very exciting for the whole club and for the city. You already know the good relationship Cristiano has with the owners. One learns about some things, but I don’t think it’s important when I found out or stopped finding out. The important thing is that he’s landing here with us. We are very happy.”

When Could Ronaldo Play for Almería?

Ronaldo is chasing 1,000 career goals. | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

Had this news arrived a few weeks earlier, the chances of Ronaldo’s switch to the south of Spain may have appeared more likely. However, the notable feud between Al Nassr’s captain and the club’s ownership, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), seems to have quelled.

Ronaldo’s allies on the board have had their influence restored and the immobile striker is back in the starting lineup—even if this weekend’s 3–1 win over Al Fayha was achieved in spite of his penalty miss.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has recently doubled-down on his commitment to the Kingdom, insisting that he “belongs to Saudi Arabia.” “It’s a country that has welcomed me very well, and my family and my friends,” he declared. “I’m happy here, I want to continue here.”

Ronaldo’s current eye-watering contract at Al Nassr stretches until the summer of 2027, by which time he will be 42. Almería find themselves in the Spanish second tier, with only goal difference separating themselves from the top two spots in the division which come with automatic qualification.

Should Almería finish the campaign between third and sixth, they will be forced to navigate the playoff semifinals and final to have a chance of mixing it in La Liga next season.

Were Ronaldo to arrive in Andalusia with his team in the top-flight in 2027, he would become the second-oldest player ever to play in La Liga since the competition’s inception in 1929. The likes of Joaquín, Pepe Reina and current Real Oviedo captain Santi Cazorla have all appeared in the division aged 41, but Ronaldo would still be someway short of matching Harry Lowe’s record of featuring for Real Sociedad in 1935 at the age of 48 years and 226 days.

Ronaldo Could Join Rare List of Player-Owners

Didier Drogba is one of the few player-owners in soccer history. | Joe Hicks/Getty Images

Lowe made his veteran cameo for Real Sociedad while manager of the Basque outfit. At a time when clubs often couldn’t afford transportation for substitutes, the English former player was forced to briefly come out of retirement for the trip to Valencia. La Real lost 7–1 but Lowe set up his side’s only goal.

Player-managers have become far more scarce in the modern game, yet Ronaldo has the chance the achieve the even rarer feat of being a player-owner.

Legendary Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is one of the few figures to claim this unorthodox title. “To own a team and be a player at the same time is unusual but it’s going to be very exciting,” the Ivory Coast international declared after establishing himself as the figurehead for United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising in 2017.

Drogba duly scored 16 times in 26 appearances for his budding franchise, including the decisive goal to win the USL Western Conference. However, Drogba was a year younger than Ronaldo is now when he was bullying backlines in America’s second tier. La Liga is a very different beast for a player who is already well into his 40s.

Even if Almería are still in the second tier, there would still be a jump from the Saudi Pro League. According to Opta’s statistical comparison of the world’s professional divisions, The Spanish Segunda is the globe’s 22nd strongest league. Ronaldo’s current home in Saudi Arabia ranks a lowly 37th.

