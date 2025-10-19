Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Five-Word Declaration in Pursuit of Historic Feat
After scoring a stunning winner for Al Nassr in their 5–1 victory over Al Fateh, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to send out a powerful message amid his quest to score 1,000 career goals.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner sent the crowd at Al-Awwal Park to its feet when he rifled home a world-class strike from distance in the 60th minute. The goal, assisted by former Liverpool star Sadio Mané, came just one minute after Ronaldo failed to convert from the spot.
The Portuguese phenom basked in the moment with Al Nassr’s supporters and his teammates before going on to help the hosts secure all three points in what wound up being a lopsided victory thanks to João Félix’s hat trick.
After the win, Ronaldo shared the following message across his social media platforms: “Success is not an accident.”
Ronaldo on the Cusp of Goalscoring History
Ronaldo has now scored 949 goals across his legendary career. At 40 years old, the forward has his sights set on becoming the first player in football history to find the back of the net 1,000 times in competitive fixtures.
In his pursuit of the remarkable milestone, Ronaldo continues to etch his name in the sport’s history books. Back in August, the Real Madrid legend became the first player in history to reach the century-mark with four different clubs.
Ronaldo also made history during the October international window, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup Qualifiers. He broke his tie of 39 goals with Carlos Ruiz to overtake the Guatemala legend in the record books, now with 41 goals to his name in the competition.
Check out Ronaldo’s goalscoring résumé below:
Club
Goals
Al Nassr
105
Juventus
101
Real Madrid
450
Manchester United
145
Sporting CP
5
Plus, Ronaldo has bagged 143 goals for the Portugal national team.
The next time the Portugal captain finds the back of the net, he will be just 50 goals away from 1,000.