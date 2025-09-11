Cristiano Ronaldo Honored With ‘Best of All Time’ Award
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed the “Best of All Time” award by the Portuguese Football League.
In a week where the 40-year-old became the joint-highest goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history, yet another individual honor was bestowed upon Ronaldo on Wednesday.
The Portuguese icon, who took his international goal tally to 223 over the September break, was given the accolade by Liga Portugal to celebrate his astonishing career achievements.
“An inescapable figure in sports and an idol to millions, he defined an era and will leave an indelible mark on world football,” Liga Portugal wrote about the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid striker. “In this third edition of the Liga Portugal Awards, CR7 was honored with the ‘Best of All Time’ award, a fitting recognition for the golden pages he continues to write in his career.
“Between individual records, collective titles, and media influence, he built a legacy that places him as...The Best Ever.”
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to attend the ceremony but revealed his gratitude in a video message.
“I want to thank Liga Portugal for the ‘Best of All Time’ award. As you can imagine, it’s a huge honor for me to win something for my country,” said Ronaldo.
“I’d like to thank all my teammates who helped me throughout my career win this wonderful trophy. I’d also like to thank all the coaches and everyone who helped me on this journey to always be better. So, thank you all very much, and enjoy!”
Ronaldo helped Portugal take a sizeable step towards 2026 World Cup qualification with goals in victories over Armenia and Hungary, with the Al Nassr forward continuing to dazzle audiences despite his advanced age.