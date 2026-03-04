Cristiano Ronaldo Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Al Nassr Superstar

Al Nassr are currently in pole position to win the Saudi Pro League for the first time since 2018–19, but they might be forced to navigate their upcoming fixtures without the player most responsible for their strong campaign: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The mythical Portuguese phenom continues to deliver goal after goal even at age 41. In a league that’s attracted world-class level attackers over the past few years, Ronaldo’s 21 goals this season are just two behind Ivan Toney in the Golden Boot race.

But panic alarms were raised when Ronaldo limped off the pitch late in Al Nassr’s clash against Al Fayha. With the Saudi Pro League term reaching its climax and Al Nassr holding onto a two-point lead atop the standings, they can ill-afford to be without their talisman up front.

Ronaldo has evaded Injuries for much of his career, even as a veteran. Since joining Al Nassr, he’s only missed three games through injury. However, there’s a real risk that number surges soon.

What Injury Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have?

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing 1,000 career goals. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

The initial panic alarms were exacerbated when doctors immediately placed a pack of ice on Ronaldo’s right hamstring as he arrived at the bench following his substitution. The forward looked to be in considerable discomfort and Al Nassr released a statement days later with an update on his status.

“[Cristiano Ronaldo] has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha,” the club announced. “He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day.”

Even considering Ronaldo went on ‘strike’ in early February and missed two games, the Portuguese star has played 11 games since the start of 2026, starting all of them. The load appears to have taken a toll on the veteran’s body.

Still, Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus downplayed the severity of the injury after the clash against Al Fayah, declaring that, “the medical department will assess his condition, but what he felt was just muscle fatigue.”

When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Return From Injury?

Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing his first major trophy since joining Al Nassr. | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

Although Al Nassr didn’t offer a concrete timeline for Ronaldo’s recovery, he isn’t expected to be sidelined for long.

It’s likely Ronaldo would’ve missed the Asian Champions League Two clash against Al Wasl in Dubai on March 4, but that game has been postponed due the the ongoing military conflict in the region.

Al Nassr will be back in action on Saturday, March 7 when they host Neom SC looking to make it 11 straight league wins. However, the club might take a conservative approach with Ronaldo’s recovery, keeping him out of the clash.

The all-time great could potentially return to the pitch the following week on March 14 when the league leaders visit Al Khaleej.

If Ronaldo requires a longer stint in the sidelines, then his availability to represent Portugal during its March international friendlies against Mexico and the U.S. men’s national team at the end of the month could come into question.

