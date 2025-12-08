Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Inspire Wild 2026 World Cup Ticket Price Surge
In the aftermath of this weekend’s full release of the 2026 World Cup schedule, matches involving Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and the Argentina side which hope to count upon Lionel Messi saw staggering increases in ticket prices, with some quadrupling in value.
When U.S. President Donald Trump wasn’t taking credit for saving “millions of lives” while accepting the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at Friday’s protracted draw ceremony, he was hailing FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s ability to sell tickets for this summer’s global soccer tournament. “I can report to you that we have sold more tickets than any country anywhere in the world at this stage of the game,” Trump claimed, adding that FIFA had “broken all records.”
After the first two tranches of sales, nearly two million tickets had been sold, according to FIFA’s own website. However, world soccer’s governing body also stands to profit enormously from the resale market, taking an unprecedented 30% from every secondary transaction due to lax regulations in the U.S. and Canada.
There is no cap on the price that a ticket can be resold for and the figures reached dizzying scales after it was revealed when, where and which teams would be involved in each match.
The Ronaldo, Messi (and Scott McTominay) Effect
Messi and Ronaldo may be very much in the winter of their glittering careers, but their marketing power is unmatched. There is no guarantee that Messi is even going to be playing for Argentina. “At worst, I’ll be there watching it live,” he said with a smile earlier this month. Anyone hoping to be with Messi in the stadium for Argentina’s clashes will have to pay for the privilege.
Over the three days following the release of the full schedule on Saturday, the prices of group stage fixtures involving Argentina each rocketed up by at least 174%. The defending champions’ first game, which will be against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, almost doubled in price over the space of 72 hours.
The biggest increase was saved for Portugal’s marquee group-stage clash with Colombia in Miami on June, 27, 2026. Figures have fluctuated but the price of that game has risen by a factor of four in some cases.
While it is a meeting between two of the world’s top 13 highest ranked nations, these eager purchasers appear to be ignoring the fact that it is the last game of Group K. Having played Uzbekistan and the playoff winner from New Caledonia, Jamaica or DR Congo, both Portugal and Colombia will almost certainly have qualified by that point. Nevertheless, what could be a straight shootout for top spot is going to cost you.
It’s not all Messi and Ronaldo. The second biggest price riser is the fixture between Scotland and Brazil. This repeat of the opening game at the 1998 World Cup has climbed by more than 250% since it was revealed that Scott McTominay’s surprise package would be taking on the Seleção in Miami.
Biggest Increase in World Cup Ticket Prices After Schedule Release
Match
Round
Price Increase
Colombia vs. Portugal
Group Stage
+408%
Scotland vs. Brazil
Group Stage
+258%
Argentina vs. Austria
Group Stage
+191%
Group J Winner vs. Group H Runner-up
Round of 32
+190%
Argentina vs. Algeria
Group Stage
+189%
Jordan vs. Argentina
Group Stage
+174%
England vs. Croatia
Group Stage
+170%
Ecuador vs. Germany
Group Stage
+168%
Portugal vs. FIFA Playoff 1 Winner
Group Stage
+142%
Runner-up Group K vs. Runner-up Group L
Round of 32
+122%
Data via ticketdata. Correct as of Dec. 8, 2025.
Most Expensive Tickets at 2026 World Cup
The demand to see Ronaldo and Portugal in action against Colombia is so fierce that it is currently more valuable than any World Cup match before the semifinal stage.
Intriguingly, the clash between Canada and an as yet undetermined opponent is the only other group stage fixture which cracks the top 10 when it comes to lofty ticket resale prices. The sense of uncertainty in that particular clash may play a role in its hefty valuation—Canada know they will be in Toronto on June 12, 2026 to kickstart Group B, but there are four potential opponents awaiting them. Any of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales of Bosnia and Herzegovina could qualify from UEFA Playoff A, with each offering a tantalizing narrative.
One round of 32 tie has also snuck into the top 10. This contest at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium pits the winner of Group J—most likely Argentina, but also possibly Algeria, Austria and Jordan—against the runner-up in Group H.
Spain are expected to top that group but Uruguay are also involved (along with Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde). Should Marcelo Bielsa’s South Americans make it through, Argentina vs. Uruguay—two fierce rivals who met in the very fixture World Cup final—would unquestionably be the standout fixture of the round.
Match
Venue
Lowest Price
Final
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
$9,102
Semifinal 1
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
$2,545
Semifinal 2
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
$2,488
Colombia vs. Portugal
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
$2,140
Quarterfinal
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
$1,927
Canada vs. UEFA Playoff A Winner
BMO Field, Toronto
$1,902
Group J Winner vs. Group H Runner-up
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
$1,828
Quarterfinal
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
$1,750
Quarterfinal
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
$1,727
Quarterfinal
BMO Field, Toronto
$1,724
Data via ticketdata. Correct as of Dec. 8, 2025.