‘Final Detail’—Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Confirming Future With New Deal
After months of uncertainty, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly close to reaching a new agreement with Al Nassr.
Ronaldo, who made the move to the Saudi Pro League back in 2022, failed to ink a contract extension with Al Nassr as the 2024–25 season came to a close. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been at the center of transfer speculation this summer, but it appears he has finally made a decision about his future.
Fabrizio Romano reports Ronaldo is set to sign a new deal with Al Nassr that will keep the Portugal captain in Saudi Arabia. The “final detail” of the contract comes down to how long Ronaldo wants to commit to the club; a one or two season deal is on the table for the 40-year-old.
There is a “concrete possibility” to keep Ronaldo until June 30, 2027 should the forward wish to stay at the Saudi outfit until he is 42 years of age.
The news comes after Ronaldo declined offers to transfer to a team competing in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. Wydad AC and River Plate were two clubs interested in signing the Real Madrid legend, but Ronaldo opted to skip the newly expanded tournament.
“There have been a lot of proposals,” Ronaldo said. “I see some things that make sense and others that don’t. You can’t go to every tournament."
Al Nassr failed to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup and therefore missed out on a cut of the competition’s record prize pool, but that will not keep them from locking down Ronaldo. The team seems determined to keep the Portuguese forward, who bagged 99 goals in 111 appearances over two and a half seasons to date.
After leading Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory, Ronaldo will be eager to add more silverware to his overflowing trophy cabinet. Should he put pen to paper this summer, he could then set his sights on topping the Saudi Pro League for the first time in his career.