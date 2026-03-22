Croatia World Cup Hopeful Delivers 20-Year High in Dramatic Texas Derby

Petar Musa will remember that one. So will every FC Dallas fan who made their way to Toyota Stadium on Saturday for the highest scoring Copa Tejas match in MLS history.

Musa, fresh off a hat-trick last week and a recent call-up to Croatia’s national team for World Cup tune-up friendlies, scored in the 86th minute to win the Texas Derby 4–3 against the Houston Dynamo, after his side fell 3–1 behind by the 33rd minute.

The late finish from the man nicknamed The Moose, and a brace from his strike partner Logan Farrington, as well as a diving save from goalkeeper Michael Collodi on the final play, capped off a legendary night for Texas soccer.

It was always going to be HIM 🫎 pic.twitter.com/Hy9AfLxVRY — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 22, 2026

And Houston’s performance, headlined by a third goal in four games for new Designated Player Guilherme, was admirable, even after Erik Sviatchenko picked up a second yellow card for elbowing Farrington in the 68th minute to earn a red card.

“Musa comes in the game and does what Musa does, gives us a huge lift and goals. He’s special. He and Logan [Farrington] together are a lethal tandem,” Dallas manager Eric Quill said post-match. “The other guys behind with them are warriors, man.”

The seven-goal scoreline in the derby matched the most goals ever in the matchup, last seen in their first meeting in May 2006, when the Dynamo prevailed 4–3, with a brace from MLS legend Dwayne De Rosario.

Musa Aims for Croatia World Cup Spot

Petar Musa has eight international caps with Croatia. | Marko Lukunic/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

After scoring the game-winner to bring him to six goals in five matches, Musa heads into the international window brimming with confidence as he vies for a spot on Croatia’s World Cup roster.

The 2018 World Cup finalists, still with a 40-year-old Luka Modrić in midfield, are looking to extend their strong run of tournament results this summer.

Modrić has two goals and three assists with AC Milan this year, while a more recent starting midfielder, Torino’s Nikola Vlasić, has seven goals and two assists in Serie A.

Musa, given his form, could be a key striker, and he’ll have a chance to impress in friendlies against Colombia and Brazil in nearby Orlando. At the World Cup, Croatia open the tournament against England in Musa’s MLS market of Dallas, before facing Panama in Toronto and Ghana in Philadelphia.

“I’m very excited. It’s something special playing for your national team and also representing FC Dallas. I’m very proud and happy,” Musa said. “Today it had only one purpose—to win the derby against Houston. Now, it’s focused on the national team.”

Musa won’t be the only MLS player on the March Croatia squad either, with Orlando City’s Marco Pašalić staying in his club’s home city for the friendly matches.

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