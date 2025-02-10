Croix Bethune Recognized as EA FC Future Star, Capping Off Legendary Rookie Season
Croix Bethune may be an FC 25 Future Star, but in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), her journey to stardom has already taken off.
In just her first year as a professional, she helped guide her team, the Washington Spirit, to the 2024 NWSL finals, was named to the Best XI First Team, and earned herself rookie of the year and midfielder of the year accolades, even after missing the postseason with a torn meniscus.
The Future Stars promotion in EA FC 25 spotlights under-23 players who are set to become “the stars of tomorrow.” It allows players to fast-forward the careers of these young talents and play with them as they might be at the peak of their careers.
“I think it’s great that people are seeing what I’m bringing to the game both on and off the field as well,” Bethune exclusively tells Sports Illustrated.
For the 23-year-old midfielder, the honor of her inclusion as an FC Future Star is just the tip of the iceberg of what it means to have her likeness in such a hallmark of soccer culture around the world. As a kid, she often played video games with her brother, including prior versions of the game. The first thing she said when she found out she’d be an FC Future Star? “It’s in the game!”
Not lost on Bethune is how important the inclusion of women’s club teams in FC is for the growth of the global game. It was only a year ago that EA launched women’s players in Ultimate Team for FC 24, a move that has garnered praise and a marked uptick in interest in the women’s game at a club level.
“I didn’t think about it growing up, but now seeing how the game is changing and how EA is bringing women players into it, honestly, it’s amazing to see the growth,” Bethune says. “And then to be in the game, it’s pretty sick. I got a whole PS5 just so I can play this game because I’m in it now!”
Because FC 25 marks only the second year women players have been featured in Ultimate Team, Bethune had not previously heard of this feature in the game. Now, she’s following in the footsteps of Trinity Rodman and Naomi Girma who were previously named Future Stars in FC 24. Girma recently set records being the first $1 million transfer in women’s soccer history.
“I used to go to camps with [Girma] when we were kids and then played against her [in college], so I’m not shocked,” Bethune says of Girma’s historic move. “Every year she just increases her talent. She’s just unbelievable all around.”
As for Rodman, Bethune jokes that she sometimes calls her “my little sister,” a nod to the fact that Rodman is actually a year younger than Bethune. Rodman, who left college early to go pro, got a bit of a head start on Bethune. As teammates on the Spirit, Bethune has had no problem leaning on Rodman as they go through this journey together.
“It’s cool to have someone that I feel like I’m going through the same steps as she did, somebody by my side that’s also been through it,” she says.
With the season gearing up, Bethune is working through her recovery. She’s getting back on the ball, running, cutting, and hitting milestones—a great sign for the Spirit’s upcoming campaign.
Although Washington made it to the NWSL Championship game in Kansas City last November, the team fell just short, losing 1-0 to the 2025 NWSL Shield Winners the Orlando Pride. Bethune was not the only injured player to miss out on the final, the squad was also missing veteran midfielder Andi Sullivan to a knee injury and French star Ouleymata Sarr to a persistent back issue, but Bethune and her team are making no excuses. Next year, they want to take it all the way.
“This year, I’m pretty sure everyone will be healthy and be back,” she says. “We also have a couple new players that we can add to our team and make our team even more stacked. We’re focused, taking it day by day, but we want our get back, you know? We’re going to get back.”
The Spirit will certainly have their city behind them again. Last season, ‘Rowdy Audi’ became the nickname for the Spirit’s home stadium, Audi Field. The team played in front of multiple sellout crowds, and a large contingent of traveling fans made it out to Missouri for the final match.
“It’s corny, but Audi is so rowdy!” Bethune laughs. “When I look back at the film [of the postseason games] and I just hear how loud they are, it gives me chills every time. It was unfortunate I couldn’t play, but I flipped my mindset because it was fun being on the other side and watching them perform! The Spirit family is so huge, and they really do show out for us. It makes it so much fun.”
As Bethune finishes up her recovery and looks to get back on the field, she’s hoping to have a healthy season and improve upon her rookie performance, although she’s the first to admit she set the bar pretty high for herself. She hopes to elevate her play, earn callups to the U.S. women’s national team, and maybe one day even win a World Cup.
While Bethune has many, many more years of professional soccer ahead of her, she knows that what she does right now is paving the way for how her career will be remembered. She wants to be legendary, one of the best, and she knows that she has to put in the work to get there.
“I honestly want to just inspire the youth and continue to help grow the game,” Bethune adds. “I feel like coming into the league right now, it’s growing, but when I think about 10, 20 years, I think about what it will look like and how I can help.”