Cruz Azul Player Ratings vs. Chivas – Liga MX's Top Team Returns to Winning Ways
Cruz Azul rebounded from its first loss of the season midweek, defeating Chivas 1-0 Saturday night in one of the best games of the season so far.
Martín Anselmi was forced to play with usual right-wingback Jorge Sanchez out of position as his right center-back because of Gonzalo Piovi’s red-card in Tuesday’s loss against Atlético San Luis
Both teams started well with Chivas trying to turn the game into a track meet. They attacked the spaces and tried to play very direct vertical passes to the wings in search of crosses. Fernando Gago’s team tried to press very high; however, as Cruz Azul has demonstrated since Anselmi’s arrival, it’s a team coached to beat the press and advance forward. Cruz Azul looked dangerous whenever Luis Romo abandoned his position in midfield and ventured into the box unmarked, but he failed to score on the night.
The tune didn't change much in the early stages of the second half. Both teams tried to keep the ball and push forward. Each team had scoring chances that both keepers dealt with well. The draw lasted until the 60th minute when Carlos Rodríguez sent in a corner that captain Ignacio Rivero managed to volley into the back of the net for his fourth goal in Apertura 2024.
Cruz Azul grew in the game immediately after the goal, but was unable to add another goal to its lead. Chivas didn't give up though, and pushed forward in the last 15 minutes in search of an equalizer. Gago's team came close a couple of times; however, goalkeeper Kevin Mier was a brick wall, making important saves to keep the clean sheet and preserve the victory.
The 1-0 win solidifies Cruz Azul's place atop of Liga MX as we arrived to the halfway point of Apertura 2024.
Cruz Azul Player Ratings vs. Chivas
Starters
GK: Kevin Mier – 8/10 – Dealt with every shot he faced with top saves and continued to be flawless with the ball at his feet. Cruz Azul's best player on the night.
CB: Jorge Sánchez – 7/10 – Played out of position as a central defender, but didn't look out of place with a solid performance.
CB: Erik Lira – 7/10 – Continued his strong start of the tournament. He might not have the size to play CB, but he continues to do well in that spot. Essential to the build up as he is usually the first pass to break the high press.
CB: Willer Ditta – 7/10 – Changed sides filling in for Gonzalo Piovi, didn't miss a beat.
RWB: Ignacio Rivero – 7/10 – Scored the game-winning goal with a vintage move inside the box to lose his man and meet the cross in the air.
CM: Lorenzo Faravelli – 6/10 – He didn't show up much in the first half, but he continued to show why he's one of the players Anselmi trusts most on the team. Dictated the tempo of the game in the second half.
CM: Carlos Rodríguez – 6/10 – Quiet game for 'Charly' yet he continues to be essential in Cruz Azul's possession style of play.
LWB: Rodolfo Rotondi – 6/10 – A vintage performance from him running up and down the left-wing. Wasn't able to generate a lot offensively as he was charged with defending Chivas' most dangerous area of its game with players like Alan Mozo and Roberto Alvarado in the right wing.
RCM: Luis Romo – 7/10 – Cruz Azul's most dangerous player in the first half with his runs into the box from midfield. Showed his ability to play different positions once again as he played well as a center-back for the last 15 minutes of the game.
LCM: Alexis Gutiérrez – 6/10 – He was in-and-out of the game at times but utilized the pockets well to be a passing option for his teammates.
ST: Ángel Sepúlveda – 6/10 – 'Sepu' didn't have many chances in front of goal. Did well in hold up play and assisted Romo for Cruz Azul's clearest chance of the first half.
Substitutes
ST: Giorgos Giakoumakis – 5/10 – The Greek striker had a clear chance shortly after coming into the game but failed to take advantage of it with a poor finish
CM: Andrés Montaño – N/A
RWB: Camilo Cándido – N/A
CM: Amaury García – N/A
Manager
Martín Anselmi – 7/10 – He didn't alter his usual formation and played with three center-backs although he only had one true center-back available. His gamble paid off and his backline didn't look any different than it has all season, managing to keep a clean sheet. Once again he displayed his bold offensive playing style and his team grew as the game went on.