Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. America: Liga MX Semifinals
Cruz Azul is four games away from crowning one of, if not the greatest season in Liga MX history. But first, it must face its biggest rival, América, in the semifinals.
Cruz Azul gets a chance at revenge after it fell to América in last season's final during Martín Anselmi's first campaign in charge. The Argentine manager has completely turned Cruz Azul around. He inherited a team that finished 16th only a year ago. Now, he's on the verge of guiding it to back-to-back finals in his first two seasons at the helm.
After setting a new points record during the regular season, Cruz Azul got punched in the mouth in the quarterfinals. La Máquina fell 0–3 in the first leg against Tijuana. Unlike previous versions of the team, Anselmi's men remained poised and avoided catastrophe, with a dominant 3–0 victory in the second leg, advancing thanks to being the higher seed in the playoffs.
Anselmi faces difficult decisions regarding his lineup in the first game. There aren't any notable injuries to worry about and Jorge Sánchez is back after serving a suspension. The main question will be up front. Anselmi must decide if he plays with two strikers, or if he reverts to the system he implemented for the majority of the regular season.
Here's how Cruz Azul could lineup in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals vs. America.
Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. América (3-4-2-1)
GK: Kevin Mier—The Colombian goalkeeper has become the best at his position in Liga MX and it won't be long until he becomes the starter for his national team.
CB: Willer Ditta—Ditta played every minute during the regular season and was solid. He struggled mightily in the first leg of the quarterfinals, though.
CB: Erik Lira—As a natural central midfielder, Lira is great for build up in Anselmi's possession based system.
CB: Gonzálo Piovi—Piovi's left foot is a dangerous weapon for Cruz Azul to find space with long passes from defense. However, he can be exposed defensively as was the case in the first game against Tijuana.
RWB: Ignacio Rivero—Cruz Azul's captain came in to replace Sánchez after he got sent off in the first game of the quarterfinals. Rivero was excellent and should keep his spot in the lineup.
CM: Charly Rodríguez—Rodríguez sets the tempo of Cruz Azul's possessions. His ability to find progressive passes has become a signature of Anselmi's side.
CM: Lorenzo Faravelli—Faravelli, like Rodríguez, is instrumental in maintaining possession. He's one of Anselmi's most trusted players since they were together at Ecuadorian side, Independiente del Valle.
LWB: Rodolfo Rotondi—Rotondi's been arguably the best player for Cruz Azul in its record breaking campaign. He'll be motivated for this matchup as he caused the penalty that gave América the game-winning goal in the final last season.
AM: Luis Romo—Romo played as a center back last weekend but will play as an attacking midfielder for the first leg. His versatility has been exploited by Anselmi and his dangerous runs into the box can be a difference maker in the tie.
AM: Alexis Gutiérrez—Gutiérrez has blossomed under Anselmi and got his first call-up to Mexico's national team during the last international break as a result.
ST: Giorgos Giakoumakis—The former Atlanta United center forward adds a powerful presence to Cruz Azul's attack that it lacked in May's final. Ángel Sepúlveda will be eager to enter the game in the second half.