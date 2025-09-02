‘We Need New Blood’—Dani Carvajal Calls for Major Signing, Reflects on Ancelotti Exit
Dani Carvajal did not shy away from naming Rodri as a signing Real Madrid should pursue in the post-Carlo Ancelotti era.
Despite welcoming four new players to the Spanish capital this summer, along with new boss Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid failed to lock down a midfield reinforcement before the transfer window closed. The club has been in need of a deep-lying playmaker ever since Toni Kroos retired, and now the departure of Luka Modrić only exacerbates the hole in Los Blancos’ squad.
The Spanish giants were recently linked with several Premier League standouts, including Rodri. The Manchester City star would fit rather seamlessly into Real Madrid’s midfield, but reports claim the 15-time Champions League winners would not pursue the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner until next summer.
The dream transfer is one Carvajal co-signs. The 33-year-old, who helped Spain win Euro 2024 alongside Rodri, revealed his desire to have his fellow countryman make the move back home to potentially join him at Real Madrid.
“Rodri would be a good signing, I’m not going to deny it. He’s from Madrid. He’s been [at Manchester City] for a long time,” Carvajal said on Cadena SER's El Larguero.
“I think a change of pace won’t do him any harm. I have to sell it to him like that,” Carvajal joked.
“A player like Rodri is good for any team,” the Spaniard continued. “His club has supported him a lot. It’s like [what] I did with Madrid. The next day [after suffering a long-term injury] they renewed my contract and I owe the club. I always will. You always want to return that affection with any gesture.”
Rodri tore his ACL and missed almost the entirety of the Cityzens’ 2024–25 campaign. Just when it looked like he was back to full match fitness, he suffered a setback after the FIFA Club World Cup.
Much like Manchester City’s struggles last season without the Ballon d’Or winner, Real Madrid also mounted a disappointing final campaign under Ancelotti. Los Blancos did not win a major trophy and conceded 83 goals across all competitions, severely missing Carvajal, who was stuck on the infirmary with an ACL injury of his own.
The poor season costed Ancelotti his job, a decision Carvajal agreed with in the end: “The change on the bench was necessary. Carlo’s tenure had come to an end. We needed new blood.
“With Xabi doing very well, we’re adding new ideas day by day and we’ve had a good start with three wins. We still have a long way to go to reach our peak.”
Real Madrid headed into the September international break atop the La Liga standings with nine out of nine possible points under Alonso. The Spanish giants will look to keep up their momentum when they return back to domestic action against Real Sociedad on Sept. 13.