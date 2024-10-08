How Dani Carvajal's Injury Sets Up Potential Trent Alexander-Arnold Move to Real Madrid
In the aftermath of Dani Carvajal's season-ending injury, Real Madrid could sign a new right back—and Trent Alexander-Arnold is technically on the market.
Real Madrid confirmed Carvajal suffered a "ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg" against Villarreal on Oct. 5. The Euro 2024 winner will miss the rest of Los Blancos' 2024–25 La Liga and Champions League title defenses, leaving Carlo Ancelotti forced to start Lucas Vázquez at right back.
Although Vázquez has filled in on the right flank before, he is not a natural replacement at the position. He also does not bring the same physicality and defensive prowess of Carvajal.
The makeshift replacement leaves the door open for a possible new signing, either in January or the summer, for Real Madrid. It is no secret that Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold has been linked with the Spanish giants before, but rumors are ramping up as the England international still has not signed a new deal with the Reds.
Alexander-Arnold's current contract expires on June 30, 2025. The obvious path for the defender would be to stay at Liverpool and eventually become the team's captain once Virgil van Dijk leaves the club. Except Real Madrid's renewed interest could give the 26-year-old a new path.
Spanish outlet Marca reported that Alexander-Arnold remains one of Real Madrid's top targets. Not only would the defender plug a huge hole for Ancelotti, but he would also serve as Carvajal's successor. After all, the Spaniard will be 33 by the time he recovers from his serious knee injury.
Alexander-Arnold also would bring some much-needed defensive depth to Ancelotti's squad. Injuries to David Alaba, Éder Militão and Joan Martínez leave Los Blancos without many options should Vázquez or Antonio Rüdiger get sidelined as well.
At the time of the October international break, Alexander-Arnold has 319 caps for Liverpool. His trophy cabinet includes the 2019 Champions League title and the 2020 Premier League title. He also played a key role in Liverpool's 2018 and 2022 UCL runs, but the club ultimately came up short against Real Madrid in both finals.
A possible move to Madrid would also unite Alexander-Arnold with England teammate and close friend Jude Bellingham.
Although Alexander-Arnold's future with Liverpool, Real Madrid or any other club is purely speculation at this time, the conversation will continue to unfold should his contract situation remain unresolved.