Darren Fletcher Boosted by Bruno Fernandes Return, Rips Up Ruben Amorim Playbook
Darren Fletcher appears to have immediately brought 4-2-3-1 back to Manchester United after succeeding Ruben Amorim on a temporary basis.
A factor in Amorim’s dismissal was the reported belief from the club’s senior leadership there had been “a lack of evolution and progress” under his tutelage over 14 months in the job—the Portuguese tried hard to implement a 3-4-2-1 system with limited success.
Amorim had reasoned shortly before losing his job that he couldn’t alter his formation amid external pressure to because it would have undermined his position. He did make a switch for Boxing Day’s 1–0 victory over Newcastle United but returned to 3-4-2-1 for the two subsequent games—both draws.
Fletcher has used 4-2-3-1, a system United fans have been familiar with or its 4-3-3 variant for 20 years, all season in his main job as U18s manager. It was expected that he would make changes to the way the first-team is set up in his caretaker role and that looks to have happened.
When the starting XI for Wednesday’s trip to Turf Moor was announced, the selection seemed to fit a conventional back four, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw flanking central pair Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martínez.
Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte are set to form a midfield partnership, with Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu on the wings and Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 slot behind central striker Benjamin Šeško.
Bruno Fernandes Returns to Best Position
For much of this season, Amorim had overlooked Ugarte and routinely selected Fernandes as a central midfielder alongside Casemiro. It arguably removed his attacking creativity from higher up the pitch and put more pressure on the captain to perform other jobs.
Fletcher has been boosted by Fernandes’s return to fitness after a rare injury absence saw him miss each of Amorim’s final three games, but instantly recalling Ugarte to the lineup is significant too.
Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee provide alternative attacking options from the bench, while Kobbie Mainoo has also recovered from injury to take his place in the squad. Having not started a single Premier League game this season under Amorim, the home-grown star must wait a little longer, although his recovery and possible lack of match fitness could be a factor in missing out this time.