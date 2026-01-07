SI

Darren Fletcher Boosted by Bruno Fernandes Return, Rips Up Ruben Amorim Playbook

Amorim spent 14 months trying to make 3-4-2-1 work but Fletcher has quickly dispensed with it.

Jamie Spencer

Darren Fletcher wasted little time switching things around.
Darren Fletcher wasted little time switching things around. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Darren Fletcher appears to have immediately brought 4-2-3-1 back to Manchester United after succeeding Ruben Amorim on a temporary basis.

A factor in Amorim’s dismissal was the reported belief from the club’s senior leadership there had been “a lack of evolution and progress” under his tutelage over 14 months in the job—the Portuguese tried hard to implement a 3-4-2-1 system with limited success.

Amorim had reasoned shortly before losing his job that he couldn’t alter his formation amid external pressure to because it would have undermined his position. He did make a switch for Boxing Day’s 1–0 victory over Newcastle United but returned to 3-4-2-1 for the two subsequent games—both draws.

Fletcher has used 4-2-3-1, a system United fans have been familiar with or its 4-3-3 variant for 20 years, all season in his main job as U18s manager. It was expected that he would make changes to the way the first-team is set up in his caretaker role and that looks to have happened.

When the starting XI for Wednesday’s trip to Turf Moor was announced, the selection seemed to fit a conventional back four, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw flanking central pair Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martínez.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte are set to form a midfield partnership, with Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu on the wings and Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 slot behind central striker Benjamin Šeško.

Bruno Fernandes Returns to Best Position

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes looks to be returning to the No. 10 position. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

For much of this season, Amorim had overlooked Ugarte and routinely selected Fernandes as a central midfielder alongside Casemiro. It arguably removed his attacking creativity from higher up the pitch and put more pressure on the captain to perform other jobs.

Fletcher has been boosted by Fernandes’s return to fitness after a rare injury absence saw him miss each of Amorim’s final three games, but instantly recalling Ugarte to the lineup is significant too.

Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee provide alternative attacking options from the bench, while Kobbie Mainoo has also recovered from injury to take his place in the squad. Having not started a single Premier League game this season under Amorim, the home-grown star must wait a little longer, although his recovery and possible lack of match fitness could be a factor in missing out this time.

Published
Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

