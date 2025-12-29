Ruben Amorim Reveals Embarrassing Explanation Behind Tactical Stubbornness
Manchester United manager Rubem Amorim has claimed external pressure to change his much-debated 3-4-2-1 formation was the reason that he couldn’t for so long.
Amorim enjoyed plenty of success in Portugal with the system, guiding Sporting CP to Primeira Liga titles in 2021–21 and 2023–24—the team he left behind added another in 2024–25.
But it marked a completely new setup for Manchester United and has been a learning curve for the squad. Recruitment efforts since Amorim arrived have also been geared towards player better suited to such a formation, while Amad Diallo—marginalised under Erik ten Hag—has come to the fore.
Many critics would point to the formation and a lack of willingness to compromise for the sake of short-term pragmatism as one of the key reasons behind United’s worst season in 51 years in 2024–25. With targeted recruitment and a preseason in which to better establish key principles, there has been significant improvement in recent months. That said, even now it remains a work in progress and Amorim has still been facing pressure from fans and media figures over his tactics.
The 40-year-old was reported to be trying out new ways of playing in the buildup to the 4–4 draw with Bournemouth, which he confirmed after the game had been the case—the Portuguese coach also expressed surprise at how that information had got out in the first place.
Amorim resisted changing things against the Cherries, or in defeat to Aston Villa six days later, but eventually opted for 4-2-3-1 when the Red Devils faced and beat Newcastle United on Boxing Day.
The reason to do it now, he says, is because it would have sent the wrong message to the players and undermined his position had it happened any sooner. United being without eight players due to injuries and Africa Cup of Nations commitments is also a factor.
“When [journalists] talk about changing the system all the time, I cannot change because the players will understand that I am changing because of [media pressure]. I think that is the end for the manager,” Amorim explained at his latest press conference in a roomful of reporters.
“When we are playing well in our system, I think that is the moment to change, if it is a better thing to win the next game. That is what we did [against Newcastle].”
Amorim: Today Is a Different Moment
Amorim suggested that, now core philosophies he wants are in place, it is possible to change systems. He is adamant that changing things is nothing to do with any pressure to do so.
First and foremost, upon arriving last season the job was to “build an identity” in full knowledge that “maybe I don’t have the players to play well in that system.”
Amorim explained: “Today is a different moment. We don’t have a lot of players [so] we need to adapt, but I already know that they understand why we are changing. It is not because of the pressure of [journalists] or the fans.
“It is because now we understand the way we want to play and the principles are the same. We can change the system. I think we are going to become a better team because when all the players return, we are not going to play all the time with three defenders.
“We are going to improve. That was something that I was talking about.”