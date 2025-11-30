David Beckham Reacts to Inter Miami’s Historic MLS Cup Playoff Run
After Inter Miami’s Eastern Conference final triumph, David Beckham remarked how “proud” he is of the Herons in their pursuit of the club’s first-ever MLS Cup.
Javier Mascherano’s men came out firing on Saturday evening, demolishing New York City FC 5–1 at Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi was held goalless for the first time this postseason, but Tadeo Allende bagged a hat trick, while Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia got on the scoresheet as well.
The emphatic victory, which was full of MLS records for the Herons, secured Inter Miami’s spot in the MLS Cup final. Coveting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy was once just a dream for co-founders Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas, but the club is now just one win away from it becoming a reality.
“MLS Eastern Conference Champions,” Beckham wrote on Instagram following Saturday’s win. “I am so proud of this group... more history made and one step closer to our dream.
“Thank you to our incredible fans for your support... you have been our 12th man all season. See you next week in Miami for the MLS Cup final.”
Despite being the No. 3 seed, the Herons get to host the MLS Cup final on Saturday, Dec. 6 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Since Inter Miami finished the regular season with more points than their upcoming opponents, they get the benefit of playing at home for the biggest game in club history.
Mascherano: Inter Miami Are ‘Unbreakable’
Beckham was not the only Inter Miami chief heaping praise on the Herons. Mascherano joined in as well, lauding his team for their postseason efforts, which he believes all stems from their connection as a group.
“The credit is theirs,” Mascherano said following the Eastern Conference final. “I’d highlight the last two months—they’ve been incredible. But the merit goes to the players for convincing themselves of where we wanted to go.
“We’ve reached the end of the season with a brotherhood inside the team, everyone pulling in the same direction and the power of a group is unbreakable. We’re on the verge of playing the game we dreamed of, at home, with our people.”
Standing in Inter Miami’s way, though, is a formidable Vancouver Whitecaps side led by Thomas Müller and Brian White. Jesper Sørensen’s men defeated No. 1 seed San Diego 3–1 at Snapdragon Stadium just hours after the Herons’ victory over NYCFC.
The Western Conference champions will be brimming with confidence going against Messi and co. after they eliminated the Herons 5–1 on aggregate in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals back in April.