David Beckham Achieves Unprecedented Feat With Lionel Messi in Inter Miami MLS Cup Win
FORT LAUDERDALE – David Beckham has been one of the most formative players in Major League Soccer history and hit a new milestone on Saturday as his co-owned Inter Miami captured their first MLS Cup.
Led by two assists from Lionel Messi, the Herons defeated Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 in front of a sold-out crowd in their final match at Chase Stadium, before opening Miami Freedom Park in 2026.
The victory made Beckham the first person to win MLS Cup as a player and as an owner, having won in 2011 and 2012 while playing with the LA Galaxy, after joining the league in 2007.
“It means everything. Obviously, I started this journey over 19 years ago and this was always my dream, to bring a club to this city and to be successful,” Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami alongside Jose and Jorge Mas, said to FOX Soccer.
“[The MLS Cup win] has been pretty surreal and it’s a moment that I’ll cherish forever, being a player that has won it and now being an owner that has won it with this team, and these fans.”
As part of his deal to sign in MLS after starring in Europe, Beckham got the rights to a future expansion team for $25 million, which eventually became Inter Miami and the 2025 MLS Cup champions.
Compared to his predetermined expansion fee, Nashville SC paid $150 million to enter the league the same year as Inter Miami, and the most recent expansion club, San Diego FC, which debuted in 2025, paid $500 million.
David Beckham’s Record in MLS Cup
Year
Role
Outcome
2009
Player (LA Galaxy)
Loss (Real Salt Lake on pens)
2011
Player (LA Galaxy)
Win (1–0 vs. Houston)
2012
Player (LA Galaxy)
Win (3–1 vs. Houston)
2025
Owner (Inter Miami)
Win (3–1 vs. Vancouver)
No Instant Success with Inter Miami or LA Galaxy
While Beckham’s start to his time in MLS was rocky and fraught with desire to return to Europe, his eventual success in back-to-back titles formed a modern dynasty, as he linked up with U.S. men’s national team star Landon Donovan and other highly-touted talents.
“One of the things was obviously me going to Los Angeles, but then the next one was me owning the team and my promise to America and to the MLS was to bring the best player, and we brought the best player, and now we’ve had success tonight,” Beckham told The Athletic. “Tonight is just one of those nights that I’ll never forget.”
Inter Miami have had a similarly slow build to success after struggling through to signing Messi in 2023, when the team sat at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and had never qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs before 2024.
“There were a lot of sleepless nights, but I always believed in Miami,” Beckham added with MLS Season Pass after MLS Cup. “I always believed in bringing the team here. I found the right partners, and when I found the right partners, I knew that anything was possible.”
With his overall third MLS honor secured, Beckham will look to work with the Mas brothers to continue building Inter Miami as they enter a new generation following the retirement of Barcelona legend, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.