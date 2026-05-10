David Raya Becomes Fourth Player in Premier League History to Achieve Remarkable Feat

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya clinched his third consecutive Premier League Golden Glove award on Sunday following the Gunners’ 1–0 win over West Ham United.

The Spaniard, who briefly saw his clean sheet at London Stadium wiped away after Callum Wilson buried a stoppage-time equalizer for the Hammers, breathed a sigh of relief when referee Chris Kavanagh called back the goal, determining Raya had been impeded after a lengthy review.

The disallowed goal and subsequent three points not only got Arsenal one step closer to the Premier League title, but they also officially crowned Raya as the 2025–26 Golden Glove winner. The 30-year-old kept 18 clean sheets this season in 36 league appearances, enough to guarantee him the award for a third year running—even with two games still to play.

Only three other goalkeepers in Premier League history have claimed the honor in three consecutive seasons: Liverpool’s Pepe Reina (2006–2008), Manchester City’s Joe Hart (2011– 2013) and City’s Ederson (2020–2022).

2025–26 Premier League Golden Glove Standings

Pos. Goalkeeper Club Clean Sheets 1 David Raya Arsenal 18 2 Gianluigi Donnarumma Man City 14 3 Jordan Pickford Everton 11 4 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 11 5 Djordje Petrovic Bournemouth 10

Raya’s 18 Premier League clean sheets this season reign supreme over the league’s shot-stoppers. City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma sits in second place with 14; with just three games remaining for Pep Guardiola’s men, he cannot catch up to the former Brentford man.

The tally is Raya’s highest since he joined Arsenal ahead of the 2023–24 season. In his debut campaign in a red shirt, he recorded 16 Premier League clean sheets. Then last season, the goalkeeper registered 13 shutouts, tying Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels to top the league.

All three campaigns were enough to complete a hat-trick of Golden Glove awards for Raya, a feat that should not come as a large surprise given his performances since his Premier League debut in 2021.

Most Premier League Clean Sheets Since 2021–22

David Raya earned himself a move to Arsenal after impressing at Brentford. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Goalkeeper Clean Sheets David Raya 67 Alisson 59 Jordan Pickford 51 Ederson 51 Emiliano Martínez 45 Nick Pope 43

For all the hype and praise Alisson and Emiliano Martínez have garnered over the years, it is actually Raya who has collected the most clean sheets in the Premier League since 2021–22. From his time at Brentford and now Arsenal, he has 67 shutouts to his name in the English top flight.

No other goalkeeper in the league during that stretch has even cracked 60, with Alisson next in line with 59 clean sheets.

Should Raya keep up his heroics between the posts for the Gunners next season and claim another Golden Glove award, he will join Petr Čech and Hart as the only players to ever take home the award on four occasions.

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