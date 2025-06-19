Dean Huijsen Reacts to Real Madrid Debut, Reveals Halftime Message From Club Legend
Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen thinks his debut went “well”, playing 90 minutes of the Club World Cup tie against Al Hilal on Wednesday.
Huijsen started next to Raúl Asencio in the center of defense, until new coach Xabi Alonso made a bold substitution at halftime by removing Asencio and putting in midfielder Arda Güler. Aurelien Tchouameni then dropped in alongside him at the back instead.
Los Blancos were frustrated by the team from Saudi Arabia, initially going ahead through surprise starter Gonzalo García—Kylian Mbappé was nowhere to be seen and it later apparent why.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
A penalty for Al Hilal towards the end of the first half tied things up in the scoreline and that was ultimately how it stayed, with Real unable to get back ahead.
“I think I did well in my debut. I think we were better than expected to get a better result. It wasn’t to be, and we have to keep working,” Huijsen summarized in discussion with reporters post-game.
The young Spain international also revealed the message that Alonso had given at halftime.
“Xabi told us to keep working and to keep possession. That way, the chances would come,” he said.
The second half didn’t have that many chances, with the matching slowing down towards the end. Al Hilal knew it was on for a famous result and sought to hold onto it and the Real players looked to struggle under the heat of south Florida’s afternoon sun when trying to find a way through.
That said, there was still chance to win it right at the end.
VAR spotted an infringement when Mohammed Al-Qahtani’s swinging arm connected with Fran García’s face in the penalty area. Federico Valverde stepped up from yards in the last minute of the contest, but his kick was saved by Yassine Bounou in the Al Hilal goal.