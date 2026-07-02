‘Anything for the Team’—Declan Rice Shares Honest Thoughts on Surprise New England Role

While Declan Rice asserted that he’ll do “anything” for his country at the 2026 World Cup, the Arsenal star is hopeful of avoiding another right back shift in Mexico City on Sunday night.

The Three Lions squeaked into the round of 16 courtesy of a brilliant Harry Kane brace, having trailed and toiled for much of their knockout encounter against DR Congo.

Brian Cipenga’s seventh-minute opener stunned Thomas Tuchel’s team, which was thwarted by an inspired Lionel Mpasi between the posts. However, there was only going to be one winner when a Kane header finally bypassed the Congolese goalkeeper with 15 minutes to play.

Before Kane’s heroics, Tuchel was forced into action, and it was his proactivity that contributed to England’s comeback. Short of options at rightback, the German manager turned to midfielder Rice, who had struggled alongside Elliot Anderson in the engine room.

Declan Rice Comments on Right Back Role

Rice played 12 minutes in the position. | Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Rice was occasionally used at center back when he was breaking into the senior team at West Ham United, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta experimented with the Englishman at full back relatively recently. Still, it’s not exactly a role the 27-year-old has mastered, or even enjoys playing.

However, with Tuchel short of options and England needing a dynamic shift, he pivoted to Rice after withdrawing Djed Spence, making room for the instinctive Eberechi Eze in midfield.

“It was probably the hardest 12 minutes of the game having a stint at right back,” Rice said postgame to the BBC.

“I have played there two or three times this season. I know the role, it is probably not my biggest strength, but to do anything for the team and the manager,” he added.

Tuchel’s changes facilitated an Arsenal triangle down England’s previously haphazard right flank, comprising Rice, Eze and Bukayo Saka. It was a combination between the Gunners trio, with Rice bursting through on the underlap, that led to the equalizer.

Rice was satisfied with his performance in the role overall, but he wants to be starting in midfield for what promises to be a gargantuan occasion at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday night, where England takes on the co-host in the impressive cauldron. A place in the quarterfinals is at stake.

“I said I would do my best, and I think I did well there. Let’s see what happens next game, but hopefully I don’t have to be at right back,” Rice commented.

Could Reece James Return for England vs. Mexico?

James is dealing with a hamstring injury. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Rice won’t have to worry about a potential deployment in defense if Reece James recovers in time for to play against Mexico.

James has a history with hamstring injuries, and although his latest setback is thought to be minor, he’s already missed England’s two most recent games.

There was initially an expectation that James wouldn’t be available until the latter stages of the tournament; yet he provided a positive update on his recovery after Wednesday’s win.

“It’s ok; I’m feeling good," he told The Athletic.

Chelsea’s captain is aiming to be fit for Sunday’s game, but there’s every chance Tuchel will be forced to pivot to an alternative. And if he doesn’t want to lose Rice from his midfield engine room, the German has Spence, Ezri Konsa and potentially Jarell Quansah as options.

Quansah missed the DR Congo win with an ankle injury.

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